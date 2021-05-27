Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

CANEX Reports Cyanide Soluble Gold Recoveries of 79.5% from the Eldorado Zone at Gold Range, Arizona

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 5 days ago

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce favorable cyanide soluble gold recoveries from mineralized samples from the Eldorado Zone at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Highlights. Cyanide soluble gold analyses from sample pulps from the Eldorado...

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eldorado Gold#Gold Mining#New Gold#Reference Material#Tucson#Ab Accesswire#Canex Metals Inc#The Company#The Gold Range Project#Company#The Gold Range Property#Skyline Assayers#Iso Iec 17025#Canadian#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Cyanide Soluble Gold#Gold Samples#Gold Range Mineralization#Gold Mineralization#Canex Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Metal Miningstockdaymedia.com

Arizona Metals Corp Announces Metallurgical Testing at its Sugarloaf Peak Project Demonstrates Excellent Gold Recoveries from Surface to 111 m, Significantly Below the Depth of the Historic Resource Estimate (AZMCF)

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) announces that metallurgical testing at its Sugarloaf Peak Project demonstrates gold recoveries averaging 76%, from surface to approximately 111 m, with oxidized zones reaching recoveries up to 95%. The Sugarloaf historic estimate of “100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold”*at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources), was estimated to a depth of only approximately 70 m.
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

Contact Gold Completes 2021 Phase 1 Drill Program at Green Springs Gold Project, Nevada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOL) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of the 2021 drill program at its Green Springs gold project in White Pine County, Nevada.
Metal Miningcanadianminingjournal.com

Goldsource seeks to chart scalable development of Eagle Mountain

Goldsource Mines (TSXV: GXS) is rapidly advancing the Eagle Mountain project in Guyana, the country’s second-largest undeveloped gold deposit, CEO Steve Parsons tells The Northern Miner in an interview. On February 22, the Canada-based company published a new National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate update on the project, essentially doubling the...
Metal Miningthenewswire.com

Terreno Resources Discovers Over One Percent Copper Mineralization at the Las Cucharas Gold and Silver Project in Mexico Along With Gold up to 1.97 g/t and Silver up to 246.0 g/t

During 2021, field crews are focused on defining the extents of the property-wide Las Cucharas precious metal system, which has been traced over 6 kilometres in strike length. New mineralized zones and splays of the vein system are being discovered in intermediate locations between known showings and past producing small-scale mines. Terreno is modeling this large hydrothermal system in order to define drill targets for future testing.
Economyaustinnews.net

Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. The first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program all intersected the Falcon Zone and are the first eight holes of the planned 27 hole Phase II Stage 1 Program currently underway targeting the Falcon Zone.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Maple Gold Intersects 132 Metres of 1.58 g/t Gold in the Nika Zone at the Douay Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the second hole of the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project ("Douay" or the "Project") in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
Arizona Statethenewswire.com

Arizona Silver Exploration has Resumed Drilling at Philadelphia Gold & Silver Property, in Mohave County, Arizona

A total of 15 holes are currently planned in this round of drilling. We will be testing the vein exposed on the surface both along strike and down dip in this round of drilling. We have 3 claims (4,500 feet) south of the Perry claim that remain untested. Sampling is underway to follow up on earlier sampling that indicated the presence of anomalous gold and silver in association with the continuation of the Arabian fault and associated veining. Click here to view claims.
Arizona Stateresourceworld.com

Northern Vertex Mining eyes gold expansion in Arizona

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. [NEE-TSXV; NHVCF-OTC] on Wednesday May 26 released results from its multi-phase infill and resource expansion drilling program at the 100%-owned Moss mine in northwestern Arizona. The latest results are focused along strike to the east of the producing gold mine. Drilling highlights include 21.34 metres grading...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Liberty Star Presents New Technical Report On Gold Prospect Red Rock Canyon Tract Of The Hay Mountain Project In Cochise County, Arizona, USA

TUCSON, AZ, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") ( OTCPK: LBSR ) is pleased to announce the public release of its latest technical report. The T echnical Report Red Rock Canyon Gold Property Cochise County, Arizona ("RRC Technical Report" "The Report") was prepared by Broadlands Mineral Advisory Services Ltd., owned and operated by Liberty Star independent director Bernard J. Guarnera, P.ENG., QP, CMA. Mr. Guarnera authored The Report. His findings include that the Red Rock Canyon tract contains "gold at grades that are now considered economic." (p.1) Further, the compilation of previous drilling results, by others as noted in The Report, (p.30) indicates that 12 of 17 intercepts reported gold at grades above what is considered current cut off grades, 0.022 oz per ton (0.68 gpt). These historical intercepts range from five (5) to forty-five (45) feet in vertical extent and reveal multiple mineralized zones. Grades in the larger intercepts are reported up to 0.182 ounces per ton (5.66 gpt). Additionally, Liberty Star collected fifteen (15) more rock samples on a recent field visit near and at the locations of past drilling. We expect the new field assays to confirm similar grades in the corresponding outcrops. These assay results are forthcoming and will be posted to the Liberty Star website.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

i-80 Gold Reports Reduced Production Costs at South Arturo Mine

I-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX:IAU) (“i-80”, or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update of Q1 2021 South Arturo production as well as full year production guidance. Q1 2021 Production 15,752 ounces (ozs) of gold (Au) and 1,440 ounces of silver (Ag) (100% basis) Q1 2021 Cash Costs of $836/oz...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Desert Gold: New, Strong, Gold-in-Auger and Gold-in-Soil Anomalies Indicate Potential for Expansion of Gourbassi West Gold Deposit and New Discovery; Follow Up Drilling Planned in June.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: DAU, FSE: QXR2, OTC: DAUGF) is pleased to present new gold-in-auger and gold-in-soil exploration targets on its SMSZ Project. The untested auger anomalies lie both under shallow laterite cover proximal to the projected location of the regional scale Main Transcurrent Shear Zone, along the western portion of the property package.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Mantaro Silver exploring five prospective silver projects in Peru

Mantaro Silver Corp., a private company that owns five high-grade silver properties in Peru, commenced trading on the TSXV Venture Exchange on June 1, 2021 under the symbol “MSLV”. Mantaro holds a 100% interest in five silver-focused Peruvian properties, including the flagship Santas Gloria Project, the prospective San Jose Project...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Trillium Gold Mines Initiates Phase 1 exploration program on its Confederation Belt properties, east of Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA:0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") announces that field work has commenced on its Confederation greenstone belt properties. These properties all lie within the Confederation greenstone belt and span approximately 65 kilometres of gold and base-metal prospective ground. They include the Confederation Belt, Copperlode West, Karas Lake and Moose Creek, and the Caribou Creek properties (Fig. 1). The majority of the Confederation greenstone belt properties are accessible by vehicle or boat and lie adjacent to a hydro line that parallels the Wenasaga Road, between Ear Falls and Pickle Lake, Ontario.
Economythenewswire.com

Manning Ventures Reports High Grade Gold Results from Flint Lake Sampling Program

Geologists conducted a sampling program focused on modest sized rock piles representing “stockpiles” from historic underground excavations at the Flint Lake Mine (Thomas Edison Occurrence) as well as prospecting and soil sampling within the Flint Lake claim block. The program was designed to sample and test the gold grades of the ‘underground rock stockpiles’ that remain at the west end of the historic mine. Three separate piles of broken quartz/carbonate material were sampled. A fourth pile of material is composed mainly of host chlorite schist from trenching in 2016 and was not sampled in this program.
Metal Miningthenewswire.com

Norseman Silver Ltd. Option Taquetren Silver Project in Rio Negro, Argentina

“The Taquetren Silver project represents a significant addition to our property portfolio and is located in a district that has seen relatively little exploration activity yet is host to one of the largest silver deposits in the world. Work on the ground will be led by professionals that have extensive experience in the region, including first-hand participation with the discovery of the Navidad silver deposit that is currently over 600 million ounces.” Stated Sean Hurd, President & CEO.
Worldthenewswire.com

Volcanic Gold Reports on Drilling at Holly, Guatemala

The plan for initial drilling at La Pena and El Pino targets is to test the down dip potential of the vein zones, following up on the initial drilling that was conducted there in 2002/3. The first hole in 2002 at La Pena (HDD-01) intersected a broad 14.2m intersect of 4.5 g/t Au and 151g/t Ag. The follow-up hole HDD-07 drilled to cut the vein zone 25m below returned a lower grade 3m @ 3.1 g/t Au and 61 g/t Ag. No further drilling has been conducted at the Holly property since 2003.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Announces Commencement of Drilling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - US Copper Corp(TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its previously announced 7,000 - 10,000 foot core drilling program has recently begun at its Superior deposit, one of 3 deposits at the 100% owned Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, California.