Scandium International Files for Patent Protection on High Purity Alumina Manufacturing Process
RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") filed a final patent application with the US Patent Office earlier this month, pertaining to the manufacture of high purity alumina products ("HPA"). The patent application outlines methods, chemistries, processes, and flowsheet design for the manufacture of an HPA product, grading 4N+ purity (99.99%, or better), from either aluminum-containing solution feedstocks, alumina powders, or alumina precursor feedstocks. This application represents a final submission for review and consideration of an award of acceptance and grant.www.accesswire.com