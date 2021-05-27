Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Scandium International Files for Patent Protection on High Purity Alumina Manufacturing Process

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 5 days ago

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") filed a final patent application with the US Patent Office earlier this month, pertaining to the manufacture of high purity alumina products ("HPA"). The patent application outlines methods, chemistries, processes, and flowsheet design for the manufacture of an HPA product, grading 4N+ purity (99.99%, or better), from either aluminum-containing solution feedstocks, alumina powders, or alumina precursor feedstocks. This application represents a final submission for review and consideration of an award of acceptance and grant.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Applications#Metals#Proprietary Technology#Nv Accesswire#The Company#The Us Patent Office#Company#Hpa#Ev#Cmr#Scy#Lib#The Usa Canada#Nyngan Scandium Project#Cim#Aime#Cto#Purity Alumina#Ion Exchange Technology#Mining Applications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Businesscolumbiabusinessreport.com

3D Systems to sell on-demand manufacturing business

Rock Hill-headquartered 3D printing company 3D Systems has agreed to sell its on-demand manufacturing business to private equity firm Trilantic North America for $82 million. The sale, subject to closing conditions and adjustments, includes the company’s on-demand manufacturing experts and facilities in Tennessee, Washington, France, Italy and England, according to a news release. The on-demand manufacturing business will be rebranded as Quickparts and offer advanced manufacturing services including additive and subtractive capabilities.
Economyshepherdgazette.com

International bicycle manufacturing hit by provide chain delays

Some of the world’s biggest bicycle makers are considering a shake-up of their supply chains because of delays to deliveries of parts, described by several manufacturers as the longest in decades. The global bicycle shortage, dating back to last year, has been exacerbated by supply problems that have highlighted reliance...
Industryhawaiitelegraph.com

American Manganese Sends Sample from RecycLiCo Process to International Cathode Manufacturer

RecycLiCo™ Sample Outperformed Commercial Grade Cathode Precursor Purity. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to report that the recycled product, produced from recycled NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide) cathode waste has been shipped to an international cathode manufacturer for the purpose of validating whether the material can be integrated into their production.
Businessbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global High Purity Alumina Market Significant Growth, Research Trends 2022 By – Lonza Group, Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc

Global High Purity Alumina Market 2021 covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global High Purity Alumina Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global High Purity Alumina Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The High Purity Alumina research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global High Purity Alumina Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Lonza Group, Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc, BASF SE, Airy Technology, Altech Chemicals, Dalian Hiland Photoelectric Material, HMR Co Ltd, Nippon Light Metal, PhiChem Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Taimei Chemicals, Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials, Zi operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Softwareccr-mag.com

Five Ways to Enhance Manufacturing Processes

When running a manufacturing business, it’s always worthwhile to think of ways that you can make your company work a whole lot better. This is especially true when working in a competitive market. Whether you are working on the factory floor or are the CEO of the business, you have found yourself in the right place to learn about ways to improve efficiency, and as a result, increase your profits. This guide will outline five key improvements you should be implementing across your factory to enhance your manufacturing capabilities. Read on now in order to learn all about it.
Industrybostonnews.net

High Purity Alumina Market (2021-2025) | Global High Purity Alumina Market to Remain Bullish with Escalating Production of LEDs and Lithium-ion Batteries

High purity alumina (HPA), with a purity of >99.99%, has a wide range of industrial applications. According to Fairfield Market Research's latest report, the global high purity alumina market is expected to flourish in the coming years as the end-use industries such as energy, automotive, and electronics grow at a prolific rate. The market is anticipated to register a staggering CAGR between 2021 and 2025 as electrification dominates the automotive industry. High purity alumina is predominantly used in the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs) for its unique properties. Investments in the development of EVs is expected to bode well for the global market, state analysts.
Aerospace & DefenseStamford Advocate

Transforming Manufacturing and Maintenance Processes in Aerospace and Defense

The aerospace and defense industry is facing pressure in two directions. The commercial side of aerospace is struggling with decreased demand from the impacts of COVID-19 while the defense and space segments are seeing growth as new technologies emerge. Regardless of the segment, however, the prescriptions are similar. Digital transformation and the adoption of technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, digital twin, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) are an imperative. These trends are covered in Avasant’s new US Aerospace & Defense Digital Services 2021-2022 RadarView™ report.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Process Manufacturing Software Market is Going To Boom | NetSuite, ERPAG, Sage 100cloud

Latest released the research study on Global Process Manufacturing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Process Manufacturing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Process Manufacturing Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ERPAG (United States), Fishbowl Manufacturing (United States), NetSuite (United States), Deskera ERP (United States), IQMS ERP Software (United States), Sage 100cloud (United States), Vicinity Manufacturing (United States), Intellect eQMS (United States), SYSPRO (South Africa), BatchMaster ERP (United States). Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/118439-global-process-manufacturing-software-market.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Test Results Support Potential Carbon Neutrality of Giga's Turnagain Nickel Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Martin Vydra, President of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQB: HNCKF) (FSE: BRR2) announced today that testwork conducted on Turnagain mineralized material at the University of British Columbia (UBC) has demonstrated significant mineral sequestration of CO2. The greenhouse gas is absorbed by exposing tailings or other waste rock to the atmosphere, which converts the host rock minerals to carbonate minerals, locking away the CO2 for geological time periods.
IndustryPV Tech

Maxwell Technologies achieves mass production record for HJT solar cell efficiency

Maxwell Technologies has achieved a record for the mass production efficiency of a heterojunction solar cell of 25.05%, certified by ISFH. The HJT cell, with a total area of 274.3cm2 (M6 size), was produced with high-efficiency equipment and technology developed independently by Maxwell. The 25.05% conversion efficiency certification not only reflects the advanced level of research and development of the company’s laboratory, but also means that, driven by its mass production technology, the achievable yield efficiency of HJT cells has now passed the 25% landmark, which is a milestone for promoting their commercial application.
Industrydallassun.com

KULR Technology Group Issued Special Permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation Authorizing Transport of Lithium-Ion and Metal Batteries for Recycling

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today it was issued a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation authorizing the transport of lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling. The permit provides exceptions from shipping papers and employee training when shipping lithium batteries exceeds 300 Watt-Hours. The permit authorizes the exceptions based on using KULR's specially designed thermally protective packaging which incorporates the Company's patented thermal runaway shield (TRS) technology.
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Klein leads charge for high-purity water

From a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mandeville, Hammond resident Kim Klein oversees all aspects of engineering, project management and service for thousands of plants throughout the world, including service centers in Europe and the Far East. According to information from Louisiana Tech, MECO became especially critical to the supply chain...
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Medipure Holdings Inc. Announces a Filing of its Provisional Patent for Proprietary Prodrug Platform for Various Therapeutics

Company Continues Building Momentum Stepping Toward Adding to its Pipeline of Game-changing Pharmaceutical Products. Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“MPI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, “Medipure” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary prescription drugs focused on the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce the submission of provisional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for MP-40X technology entitled “PROPRIETARY PRODRUG MOLECULES PRODUCTION METHOD AND USES THEREOF” U.S. 63/171,952. This invention relates to endocannabinoid targeting prodrug production and its therapeutic use in a novel delivery system. The said technology has provided a robust formulation platform to Medipure’s drug candidates to strengthen its therapeutic profile.
Businesssaurenergy.com

Internal Controls Process Lead

Internal Control Expert Services (ICES) team will be the global collaboration partner to business and Global Business Services (GBS), proactively driving and contributing to the effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls and risk management. Through energy, enthusiasm and expert skillset, ICES will collaborate with stakeholders, driving standardization, automation, continuous improvement and creating long-term value of internal controls.
Engineeringcioapplications.com

How AI and IIoT can Improve Manufacturing Processes?

One major advantage of AI in the automotive industry is the predictive maintenance of machinery. Machine repair is usually costly and time-consuming. FREMONT,CA: Artificial intelligence has been disrupting industries while also making them more flexible and effective. The manufacturing industry has also benefited greatly from the introduction of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Industrial IoT is also essential in the manufacturing industry, where it improves supply chain visibility, inventory management, and product quality.
Industrynewsbrok.com

International Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Marketplace File 2020 – Protecting Have an effect on of COVID-19, Monetary Knowledge, Traits, SWOT Research via International Best Firms | Arkema, Solvay, Daikin Industries, Dongyue Crew, Dyneon

The record at the International Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF) Marketplace specializes in a number of sides akin to the expansion of the marketplace, have an effect on of COVID-19 at the expansion of the marketplace, the most important attributes akin to drivers, which mare using the marketplace had been analysed. As well as, the record covers an in depth research of the most important segments which were lined available in the market for the estimated forecasts duration.
Businesswccftech.com

TSMC Shares Major EUV Chipmaking Lead and Plans For 2nm Production Plant

During the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 2021 Online Technology Symposium, the company's senior vice president for operations, Mr. Y.P. Chin, shared important details for his company's chip manufacturing capacity and progress with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. TSMC houses half of the world's EUV machines and was responsible for moving more than half of global silicon wafers manufactured through the latest technology, outlined Mr. Chin. He also shared details about TSMC's manufacturing prowess with its latest technologies and the fab's progress with its 3nm, 2nm manufacturing facilities alongside a planned chip fabrication campus in Arizona.