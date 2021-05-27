Custom Line motor yacht Argento for sale
The 37.8 metre Custom Line motor yacht Argento has been listed for sale by Alex G. Clarke at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti to a design by Zuccon International Project, she was delivered in 2013 as a Custom Line 124 model and has always been used privately. She accommodates 10 guests in five cabins comprising an owner’s suite on the main deck, two VIP suites and two twin cabins, all with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities. A further three cabins sleep five crewmembers.www.boatinternational.com