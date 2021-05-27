Custom Line motor yacht Argento for sale

The 49.75 metre motor yacht Dr No No, listed for sale by Vassilis Fotilas and Ken Burden at Fraser in Monaco, has been sold in an in-house deal. Formerly known as Shu She II, she was built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard CRN to a design by Paolo Scanu. She is Lloyd's classed and was delivered in 1998 with a full rebuild/refit in 2015. All the ceiling surfaces have been replaced with new Alcantara fabric and all wooden floors were replaced. The indoor furniture and doors have been thoroughly cleaned, controlled and repaired and all carpets were replaced with new ones.