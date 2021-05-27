Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Custom Line motor yacht Argento for sale

boatinternational.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 37.8 metre Custom Line motor yacht Argento has been listed for sale by Alex G. Clarke at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti to a design by Zuccon International Project, she was delivered in 2013 as a Custom Line 124 model and has always been used privately. She accommodates 10 guests in five cabins comprising an owner’s suite on the main deck, two VIP suites and two twin cabins, all with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities. A further three cabins sleep five crewmembers.

www.boatinternational.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex G
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port And Starboard#Vat#Interior Design#Suites#Open Doors#Custom Line#Denison Yachting#Grp#The Virtual Boat Show#Mtu#Yacht Argento#Sale#Suite Bathroom Facilities#Italian Yard Ferretti#Fold Down Balconies#Satin#Teak#U Shaped Couches#Bathroom#Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

70m Jadewerft motor yacht Felix sold

The 70.41 metre Jadewerft motor yacht Felix has been sold with Josh Gulbranson and Stuart Larsen at Fraser acting for the seller. Built in steel by German yard Jadewerft to a design by Reymond Langton and DNV classed, she was built in 1969 as a research vessel and converted to a luxury yacht in 2007.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Stardust of Poole sold

The 26.3 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Stardust of Poole, listed for sale by Harry Bristow-Holmes at Bristow-Holmes, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Luis Garcia of Azimut Portugal. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was delivered in 2015 as a Sunseeker 86 model. An...
boatinternational.com

Leopard motor yacht Cheeky Tiger sold

The 34 metre Leopard motor yacht Cheeky Tiger, listed for sale by Y.CO, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Pascal Garcia of ATI Yachts. Built in GRP by Italian yard Arno to a design by Andrea Bacigalupo, Cheeky Tiger was delivered in 2004 as one of the yard’s Leopard models and most recently refitted in 2017. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite and two twins. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep eight members of staff.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Classic motor yacht Menorca sold

The classic 48.51 metre canoe-stern motor yacht Menorca, listed for sale by Jonathan Barbe at Edmiston & Company, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built by in steel by the Dutch shipyard Botje Ensing, Menorca was delivered in 1961. Rebuilt in 2004, and last refitted in 2017, she now boasts a completely new interior in a Hamptons beach club theme and deck layout by French company Mare e Terra.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Riva Opera motor yacht Black Pearl sold

The 26 metre Riva motor yacht Black Pearl, listed for sale by Alex Montane at Sunseeker Adriatic, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Onur Erardag of Nautique Yachting. Built in GRP by Italian yard Riva, she was delivered in 2009 as a Riva Opera Super model with a refit in 2017. A thoroughly modern interior in a neutral colour palette sleeps eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full-beam master suite, VIP suite and twins to port and starboard, all with entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en-suite bathrooms. There is also accommodation for four crew in two cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

New-build CdM Darwin 86 motor yacht sold

Italian shipyard Cantiere delle Marche (CdM) has signed the contract to build its fourth 26.1 metre Darwin Class 86 explorer yacht with the buyer introduced by Igor Cherentaev of Alberton Yachts. Like her sisters, the new Darwin 86 is designed and engineered by Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tec, featuring extra-thick...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Viking sportfish motor yacht Book Ends for sale

The 28.47 metre Viking sportfish yacht Book Ends has been listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by US yard Viking, she was delivered in 2017 as a Viking 93 enclosed flybridge model and features a beam of 7.41 metres and a maximum draft of 1.8 metres. Accommodation is for up to ten guests split between five cabins, including a master suite, VIP suite, a double and two twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities. Meanwhile, the crew quarters allow for a staff of up to three people.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

50m CRN motor yacht Dr No No sold

The 49.75 metre motor yacht Dr No No, listed for sale by Vassilis Fotilas and Ken Burden at Fraser in Monaco, has been sold in an in-house deal. Formerly known as Shu She II, she was built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard CRN to a design by Paolo Scanu. She is Lloyd's classed and was delivered in 1998 with a full rebuild/refit in 2015. All the ceiling surfaces have been replaced with new Alcantara fabric and all wooden floors were replaced. The indoor furniture and doors have been thoroughly cleaned, controlled and repaired and all carpets were replaced with new ones.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Feadship motor yacht MQ2 sold

The 49.13 metre Feadship motor yacht MQ2, listed for sale by John Cohen at Merle Wood & Associates, has been sold with the buyer introduced by David Westwood of TWW. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Feadship to Lloyds class and designed by De Voogt, she was delivered in 1990. Her most recent refit was in 2015 which included a full paint job and she completed her Lloyd's 25 year survey. She has a striking Art Deco interior, with imaginative use of Karelian burl and carbon ebony, both woods with a high gloss finish, and reflective surfaces such as stainless steel and woven leather lined walls and ceilings.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

43m Christensen motor yacht Lady Bee sold

The 43.28m Christensen motor yacht Lady Bee has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Lon McClosky of Fraser. Lady Bee, formerly called Namoh, was built by US shipyard Christensen. When she was launched in 1995, the three-decked, GRP-constructed Lady Bee was regarded as one of the most innovative yachts of her size built in the United States. Not only was she the first US-built yacht to feature an elevator and Christensen’s groundbreaking ocean terrace, but she also was the only such yacht of her size to offer a six-stateroom configuration.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Azimut motor yacht Phoenix sold

The 25.69 metre Azimut motor yacht Phoenix , listed for sale by Patrick Hopkins and Bobby Giancola at Denison Yachting, has been sold in-house with the buyer introduced by colleague Tony Smith. Built in GRP by Italian yard Azimut to a design by Stefano Righini, she was delivered in 2014...
Boats & Watercraftsfishingboating.world

Maritimo unveiled S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Maritimo, has unveiled the latest exciting addition to the recently revealed Offshore Series of motor yachts, with the announcement of the S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht. The S600 Offshore Motor Yacht is the first sedan model within the new generation of Offshore Motor Yachts,...
Boats & Watercraftsdenisonyachtsales.com

86 Sanlorenzo Motor Yacht Sold By Alex Clarke

STAE, an 86′ Sanlorenzo built in 2017 and located in Fort Lauderdale, was sold by Denison yacht broker Alex Clarke who represented the seller. Jonathan Lafortune with GL Yachting introduced the buyer. STAE is the ultimate motor yacht for entertaining guests. She is a European specifications vessel, UK Flagged and...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Riva Corsaro motor yacht Unknown for sale

The 29.8 metre Riva Corsaro motor yacht dubbed Unknown has been listed for sale by Marco Fiorani of Idea Yachts. Built in GRP and launched in La Spezia by Italian yard Ferretti Group in October 2018, this model is one of the Corsaro 100 series. Featuring an arrow-shaped prow and...
Home & Gardenjamesedition.com

The Yacht Inspired by a Supercar: One of the first Lamborghini boats is up for sale

Crossover between the performance car and high-end boat worlds is natural. Both represent elegant blends of form and function. Both feature powerful engines and cutting-edge technology. And both are right at home in the world’s most scenic locales. One of the most recent and extreme examples of car and boat crossover is an official collaboration between The Italian Sea Group and Lamborghini. One of the first of these Lamborghini boats is now available for sale on JamesEdition.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Cheoy Lee motor yacht Island Heiress for sale

The 44.2 metre Cheoy Lee motor yacht Island Heiress has been listed for sale by Moravia Yachting. Built in GRP by Chinese yard Cheoy Lee, she was delivered in 1996 and underwent an extensive rebuild completed in 2016 that included new engines, and was most recently refitted in 2021. She accommodates 12 guests in six cabins comprising a spacious full beam master suite on the main deck, three doubles and two twins, all with state-of-the-art audio/visual entertainment systems and en suite bathroom facilities.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Vintage sailing yacht Sky for sale

The venerable 26 metre Thetis sailing yacht Sky has been listed for sale by Engel & Volkers Yachting. Built with a mahogany hull on oak frames and teak superstructure by British yard Thetis Ware, Sky was delivered in 1890 as a gaff rigged yawl. She was brought back to her original condition during an extensive restoration in Spain carried out from 1997 to 1999. A further massive refit was carried out from 2008 to 2014 during which she received modern equipment and 27 of her oak frames were replaced.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Lazzara motor yacht Living the Dream for sale

The 25.97 metre Lazzara motor yacht Living the Dream has been listed for sale by Peter Kinn at Worth Avenue Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Lazzara to an in-house design, she was delivered in 2008 as a Lazzara 84’ model and has proved to be a highly successful charter yacht. An interior in high gloss pecan wood accommodates 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite with a king-sized bed, two VIP suites to port and starboard with queen sized beds and two twin cabins. All cabins have entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. There is also accommodation for four crew in two cabins.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

45m explorer yacht Prometej sold

The converted 45 metre explorer yacht Prometej, listed for sale by Marco Vandoni at Ocean Independence, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Enrico Mortola of Mortola Yacht & Ship. Prometej was built in steel by Romanian yard Galatzi Cant Santiebul and delivered in 1957 as an ocean-going tug...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Westport motor yacht Valhalla sold

The 39.6 metre Westport motor yacht Valhalla has been sold with Bob Cury at RJC Yachts representing the buyer and seller. Built in GRP by US yard Westport Yachts to a design by Gregory C Marshall, she was delivered in 2007 as hull number 7 in the well-proven Westport 130 series and recently received a major refit. A modern interior in satin finished cherry wood provides accommodation for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a main-deck master suite, two VIP suites and a twin, all with entertainment centres, LED television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities.