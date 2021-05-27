Cancel
Greenpro's Incubation Company, GLC Obtains S-1 Effectiveness From SEC

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, Global Leaders Corporation "GLC" has obtained S-1 Notice of Effectiveness from the U.S. SEC on 25 May 2021. Greenpro Capital currently holds 9 million shares in Global Leaders Corp. Global...

