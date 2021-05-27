Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Is President Biden About to Start a War?

By JD Washington
The Liberty Loft
The Liberty Loft
 5 days ago
Charlotte, NC — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered a CIA operation to conduct a 90-day review on the origins of COVID-19. This comes as information continues to point to a lab leak scenario as opposed to the various alternative scenarios proposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Both have supported the claim that the virus originated and transferred naturally through a meat market near Wuhan.

The Liberty Loft

The Liberty Loft

Charlotte, NC
The Liberty Loft focuses on conservative news and commentary on US news and politics.

Elections Foreign Policy

Biden Is Going Protectionist. Republicans Are Going Off the Deep End.

Last week, I attended a webinar hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft titled "What Does a Foreign Policy for the Middle Class Look Like?" The idea of a "foreign policy for the middle class," championed by Joe Biden during the 2020 election, has an appeal so powerful as to be almost insidious. Of course U.S. foreign policy should advance the interests of most Americans, but would the mildly protectionist reforms proposed by Biden accomplish that objective? I was eager to hear an alternative view from Quincy, a collection of scholars and analysts who believe that U.S. foreign policy since at least the end of the Cold War has become overmilitarized, overambitious, and overstretched.
Presidential Election
Fox News

Deroy Murdock: Joe Biden and a tragic tale of 3 pipelines – Trump's hard-won energy independence is gone

After reading this tale of three pipelines, an unhappy ending will be hard to avoid. First, on January 20, Biden's initial afternoon as president, he ditched the Trump-approved Keystone XL pipeline. Some 11,000 high-paying jobs, many unionized, vanished. While these suddenly unemployed Americans sulked, Russian President Vladimir Putin cheered. By...
Presidential Election Washington Examiner

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I've noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he'll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
Presidential Election Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden's China problem – president won't dare confront Beijing over COVID origins. Here's why

Joe Biden has a China problem. According to a recent Rasmussen report, nearly 70% of U.S. voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. Americans are angry and they want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence surfaces that the pandemic was probably caused by lab experiments gone wrong, and as China continues to obstruct investigations into the virus' origins, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.
Presidential Election PolitiFact

Old fake Clint Eastwood quote about Obama turns into a fake quote about Biden

There's no evidence Clint Eastwood said this. Clint Eastwood didn't leave his estate to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign. The actor and director didn't say he was leaving Hollywood to "fight against traitors with real American patriots with President Trump." And there's no evidence that he authored an attack against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that's now spreading on social media.
Presidential Election
The Hill

Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump's Cuba policies

The Biden administration's first major move on Cuba is the strongest signal yet it has little appetite to reverse Trump-era policies toward the island nation. The State Department this past week listed Cuba as among those "not cooperating fully with United States antiterrorism efforts," renewing a determination first made in 2020.
Politics IJR

Biden Sends Message To China and Russia During Memorial Day Speech

President Joe Biden sent a message to China and Russia while paying tribute to fallen service members and his late son Beau. "I had a long conversation for two hours recently with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], making it clear to him that we could do nothing but speak out for human rights around the world because that's who we are," Biden said during a Memorial Day service in Delaware on Sunday.