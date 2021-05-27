Is President Biden About to Start a War?
Charlotte, NC — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered a CIA operation to conduct a 90-day review on the origins of COVID-19. This comes as information continues to point to a lab leak scenario as opposed to the various alternative scenarios proposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Both have supported the claim that the virus originated and transferred naturally through a meat market near Wuhan.thelibertyloft.com