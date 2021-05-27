Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain expected Thursday

Effective: 2021-06-02 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Culberson The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Culberson County in southwestern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT /615 PM MDT/. * At 322 PM CDT /222 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Culberson County. Parts of Highway 54 may experience flooding as well. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED