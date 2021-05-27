Cancel
Environment

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain expected Thursday

By andy humphrey
939theeagle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome thunderstorms are bringing heavy rainfall to mid-Missouri Thursday. National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Byrd says that rain might continue on through the afternoon. “The rain gradually moves out by early this evening, otherwise you could still see some local heavy rainfall possible with highs around 80 [degrees],” said Byrd.

939theeagle.com
