Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain expected Thursday

Isolated severe storms will be possible across Alabama both today, and on Thursday, ahead of a slow-moving cold front. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe weather in place both days, but mainly for north Alabama. A marginal risk is Level 1 out of 5 and means isolated severe storms will be possible. Rain, and a few strong storms, will be possible all the way into south Alabama as well today. According to the National Weather Service, better chances for strong storms on Thursday will be in the northeast corner of Alabama.