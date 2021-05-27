Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

By andy humphrey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) President Joe Biden is asking U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins. After months of minimizing the possibility the coronavirus emerged from a lab accident, Biden’s administration is responding to U.S. and world pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak. Biden said Wednesday there’s insufficient evidence to conclude “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.” Biden directed U.S. national laboratories to assist with the investigation and called on China to cooperate.

Joe Biden
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
U.S. Politicsnordot.app

American imprisoned in Russia urges Biden to arrange exchange

Washington (AFP) - A former US Marine imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges has urged President Joe Biden to arrange a prisoner exchange with Russian leader Vladimir Putin when the two meet in Geneva on June 16. Paul Whelan, a security official in a US auto parts company when he...
Public Healthokcfox.com

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
U.S. PoliticsArs Technica

Biden pledges to share 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States will share at least 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines with other countries over the next six weeks. The pledged doses will be in addition to 60 million stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden tells Netanyahu he supports ceasefire -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, expressed his support for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, the White House said. The White House statement on the call did not refer to any response by Netanyahu to Biden's...