Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Leandro, CA

Energy Recovery Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 5 days ago

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT. The Annual Meeting will include an update on the development of Energy...

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
San Leandro, CA
Business
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
City
San Leandro, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholders#Design#Proxy Voting#Nasdaq Inc#Energy Markets#Erii#Energy Recovery#Vorteq Technology#The Annual Meeting#Company#Stockholder Shares#Investor Relations#Record Date#Proxy Materials#Live Audio Webcast#On Site Technical Support#Industrial Processes#Today#Technologies#Business Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Industry
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Park Lawn Corporation Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("Park Lawn" or the "Company") announced the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today. A total of 18,832,526 of Park Lawn's common shares ("Shares") (representing approximately 63.48% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Auxly Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders And COVID-19 Precautionary Guidance

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX- XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) (" Auxly" or the " Company") announced today that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting") on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, 3400 One First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Baudax Bio Announces the Cancellation of Adjourned Portion of Annual Shareholder Meeting

MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced Friday that it has determined to withdraw from shareholder consideration Proposal 3 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021, with respect to an increase in the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance under the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Victory Capital Corp. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting to Adopt and Align the Company with the New CPC Policy

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Victory Capital Corp. ("Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIC.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange"), announces that, pursuant to recent changes by the TSXV to its Capital Pool Company program and TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), Victory intends to seek the requisite approvals of the shareholders of Victory (the "Shareholders") to adopt and align the Company with the New CPC Policy at its upcoming June 29, 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").
MarketsBusiness Insider

Element Solutions Inc to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)(the "Company") announced today that its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") will be virtual-only due to the public-health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The date and time of the 2021 Annual Meeting (June 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)) remain unchanged.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ("Serabi" or the "Company") The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 25 June 2021, at Thatcher's Hotel, Guildford Road, East Horsley, Leatherhead, Surrey KT24 6TB England at 2.00 pm (BST). The Company has published the formal notice of the meeting (the "Notice") on its website which can be accessed using the following link https://bit.ly/3vlvcgO. Proxy voting forms are being posted to all shareholders providing details of how to access the Notice and instructions for voting. A copy of the Notice together with proxy voting forms is being posted to all shareholders who are required to receive or have formally requested to receive these documents.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Global Atomic Announces Date for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) will webcast its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time). Again this year, recognizing the widespread cancellation of public events for...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schiphol, May 27, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 AGM"), which was held today in Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Thryv Announces Pricing Of Upsized Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) (" Thryv" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,238,426 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $23.50 per share (the "Offering"). The Offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 3,500,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 635,763 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Thryv is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Twitter (TWTR) Announces Adjournment of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders With Respect to Board Declassification Proposal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced that today it convened its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") as scheduled and considered all items of business with the exception of Proposal 5, the proposed amendment to its certificate of incorporation to declassify the Twitter Board of Directors as set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement (the "Proposal").
Businessstlouisnews.net

DHS Announces Momentum Led by Doubling Top-Line Growth: Announced Chairman Rakesh Sarna and Executive Vice Chairman Fernando Aguirre at Stockholders Meeting

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA - Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - DHS, the essential private equity investment platform, today announced tremendous company growth led by doubling its year-over-year top-line performance. In 2020 DHS doubled its customer base, expanded its suite of patented technology, doubled employee count, and opened a new office in Frankfurt. This continued company momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for the SEO and content marketing technology delivered by DHS. The company also announced the appointment of Tim Amber as its chief financial officer. Tim Amber brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience from companies including Salesforce.com and TAvangate.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Chevron (CVX) Updates Stockholders at Annual Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today provided an overview of the company's business priorities and outlook at its annual stockholders meeting, held virtually to provide convenient access for all stockholders and eliminate public health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the significant costs associated with holding an in-person meeting.
BusinessBusiness Insider

FRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

T2 Biosystems Reminds Stockholders To Vote At The Upcoming Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today reminded stockholders to vote at the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 25, 2021. The T2 Biosystems Board of Directors unanimously supports each stockholder proposal on the proxy and encourages all stockholders to vote for these proposals.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Economical Mutual Insurance Company announces details of 149th Annual Meeting

WATERLOO, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Economical Insurance has announced that its 149th Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday June 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) online. Mutual policyholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be invited to register to attend and participate in the Meeting, which will be held via webcast. Attendance at the Meeting is by invitation only.
Plano, TXdallassun.com

Update on Proxy Solicitation for Special Meeting of Stockholders for Metamaterial Transaction

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that stockholders representing 46% of the Torchlight shares eligible to vote at the special meeting to be held on June 11, 2021 in connection with the previously announced business combination transaction with Metamaterial, Inc. (the 'Arrangement') have already voted their shares. The record date for the special meeting was May 5, 2021 (the 'Record Date'), and only stockholders of record as of the Record Date are entitled to vote at the special meeting. This announcement is a reminder that stockholders of record as of the Record Date who have received a control number can vote their shares online at www.proxyvote.com. Eligible stockholders can also vote by mail or by phone. Torchlight stockholders who hold their shares through a broker and have not received an email or other communication from their broker with information on how to vote their shares may contact their brokerage for that information.
Businessinvisionmag.com

EssilorLuxottica 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

(PRESS RELEASE) CHARENTON-LE-PONT, FRANCE — EssilorLuxottica’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held today behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters in Paris, chaired by Juliette Favre, Director of EssilorLuxottica and President of Valoptec, the association of EssilorLuxottica employee-shareholders. EssilorLuxottica shareholders, who were invited to submit their votes prior to the meeting,...