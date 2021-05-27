Energy Recovery Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) (" Thryv" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,238,426 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $23.50 per share (the "Offering"). The Offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 3,500,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 635,763 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Thryv is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.