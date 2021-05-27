Energy Recovery Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that stockholders representing 46% of the Torchlight shares eligible to vote at the special meeting to be held on June 11, 2021 in connection with the previously announced business combination transaction with Metamaterial, Inc. (the 'Arrangement') have already voted their shares. The record date for the special meeting was May 5, 2021 (the 'Record Date'), and only stockholders of record as of the Record Date are entitled to vote at the special meeting. This announcement is a reminder that stockholders of record as of the Record Date who have received a control number can vote their shares online at www.proxyvote.com. Eligible stockholders can also vote by mail or by phone. Torchlight stockholders who hold their shares through a broker and have not received an email or other communication from their broker with information on how to vote their shares may contact their brokerage for that information.