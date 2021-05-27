Stuntman Reveals What It's Really Like Training Keanu Reeves, Adam Driver, Denzel Washington And More - Exclusive
Looper recently spoke with Stephen Oyoung — actor, stuntman, martial artist, and all around good guy. He was most recently seen as Tectonic in the first episode of "Jupiter's Legacy," but you've likely seen him in movies and TV shows over the years ... usually getting killed. "I always call myself the Sean Bean of Asian-American actors," he says, "because I feel like I die in everything. It's so random. You name a TV show, I've probably died in it somehow throughout my career." He's been killed by everyone from Jennifer Garner to Donnie Yen.www.looper.com