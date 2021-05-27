Stuntman Reveals What It's Really Like Training Keanu Reeves, Adam Driver, Denzel Washington And More - Exclusive

In a hugely fortunate coincidence, when Keanu Reeves agreed to star in the fourth installments of two of his most popular franchises, both Lionsgate and Warner Bros. had the exact same idea in regards to handing out release dates to The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4. That day was May 22nd, 2021, and the internet instantly latched on to the idea of an entire day celebrating one of their biggest heroes, and you can guarantee that a lot of Keanu enthusiasts would have bought tickets for both and watched them one after the other.