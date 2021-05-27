Pastor's Shoulder Injury Stems from Coal Mining Days, Not Church Work

I think it is rather interesting that three special events happen so closely together. The first, of course, is spring. It has seemed to come slowly this year, but as God promised after Noah’s Flood, it has returned. Gen. 8:22 says, “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease”. So much for global warming doing us in. Ahh spring – new life; the picture of resurrection; a fresh start; the hustle bustle of all Creation!