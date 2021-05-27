Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pastor's Shoulder Injury Stems from Coal Mining Days, Not Church Work

workerscompensation.com
 14 days ago

Charleston, WV (WorkersCompensation.com) – Whether a church had to cover an employee’s injury required consideration of medical evidence and to what degree previously employment might have been to blame. In Martin v. Matewan United Methodist, No. 20-0198 (W.Va. 05/20/21) a pastor’s preexisting shoulder condition from his time as a coal miner, not an incident where he was carrying things around church property, caused the injury at issue. Shoulder Injury Walking from the ...

www.workerscompensation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Coal Miner#Methodist Church#W Va#Workerscompensation Com#Premium Media Services#Church Property#Matewan United Methodist#Charleston#W Va#Wv#Medical Evidence#Community#Member Login#Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Galveston, TXTemple Daily Telegram

College group from Vista Community Church does God’s work in Galveston

Earlier this year, the college age youth group at Vista Community Church accepted the challenge of a ministry trip to Galveston. Sydney Pfleeger, the college pastor, and several other leaders accompanied a dozen students on the week-long venture. In the second week of May, the college group worked with Galveston...
Religioncitizenofeastalabama.com

Pastor of Crawford Baptist Church retires

After 26 years, Pastor Steve Williamson has retired from ministry at Crawford Baptist Church in Crawford. Williamson began his ministry at the church more than two decades ago when he felt the Lord was leading him to pastor a church. He was working at a local TV station as a production manager. That’s what he went to college for, after all. While at the TV station, he was active in his church with his wife, Pam. They worked in the music and children’s programs.
Marion County, WVWDTV

Coal miner dies in Marion County mining accident

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A coal miner was fatally injured on Tuesday night while working in the underground section at a Marion County Coal Resources mine, according to West Virginia Governor Jim justice. Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton, died after “the edge or rib of a coal support...
ReligionSun Chronicle

New pastor at Lutheran Church seeks path to comeback from pandemic

For the Rev. Sarah Timian, a lifelong Midwesterner, the decision to relocate her ministry to the Bay State required both a personal and professional leap of faith. Timian, who was formally installed as pastor at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer May 23, succeeds the Rev. Eric Wolf, a transitional leader called upon after the October 2019 retirement of longtime pastor Richard Schlak.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Law enforcement from several agencies work to renovate a Haughville church

HAUGHVILLE, Ind. — In an effort to improve connections with their community. Law enforcement officers from several agencies are volunteering to renovate a Haughville church. “We needed just about a little bit of everything. Everything we had on our prayer list they came and did it,” says Dwight Harwell Pastor at Latter House Ministries, “They look to make an impact within certain communities, or just to do something different, in support of paying it forward.”
Hays Daily News

Picnic to recognize departing pastor at Methodist Church

The Rev. Mike Rose is leaving his position as senior pastor at Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh. He will be assuming duties as pastor at South Hutchinson and Pleasant Grove United Methodist Churches, effective July 1. Rose has served in Hays for six years. His last day...
Winter Garden, FLorangeobserver.com

Pastor Rusty retiring from Methodist church

The First United Methodist Church of Winter Garden has seen tremendous growth in the 16 years that Rusty Belcher had led from the pulpit and in the community. He arrived in 2005 to what would be his final church appointment before retirement. Belcher retires next month, and he and his...
Religionclearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: Spring, commencement and Memorial Day

I think it is rather interesting that three special events happen so closely together. The first, of course, is spring. It has seemed to come slowly this year, but as God promised after Noah’s Flood, it has returned. Gen. 8:22 says, “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease”. So much for global warming doing us in. Ahh spring – new life; the picture of resurrection; a fresh start; the hustle bustle of all Creation!
Public Health1043theparty.com

Illinois Department of Labor Warns of Health Hazards from Heat

SPRINGFIELD – As Illinois begins to experience higher temperatures, the Illinois Department of Labor is warning workers to pay attention to heat and humidity, which can be deadly. “As more Illinoisans return to work following the COVID-19 pandemic, people who work outside need to consider another hazard: intense heat. Exposure...