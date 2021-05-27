Pastor's Shoulder Injury Stems from Coal Mining Days, Not Church Work
Charleston, WV (WorkersCompensation.com) – Whether a church had to cover an employee’s injury required consideration of medical evidence and to what degree previously employment might have been to blame. In Martin v. Matewan United Methodist, No. 20-0198 (W.Va. 05/20/21) a pastor’s preexisting shoulder condition from his time as a coal miner, not an incident where he was carrying things around church property, caused the injury at issue. Shoulder Injury Walking from the ...www.workerscompensation.com