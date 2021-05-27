Cancel
Agriculture

Growings On: Building a better peanut

By Daily Citizen-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild relatives of modern peanuts can withstand disease in ways modern peanuts can’t. Genetic diversity of these wild relatives means they can tolerate diseases that kill farmers’ peanut crops. They also produce tiny nuts that are difficult to harvest. During development, modern peanuts lost genetic diversity and an ability to fight off fungus and viruses. However, qualities that make peanut productive, affordable, sustainable and tasty were enhanced so that people all over the world grow and eat them.

