Patriots: 4 players who can be the No. 1 option on offense in 2021

Harris and Sony Michel are poised to head the Patriots' backfield in 2021, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. Also in the mix are pass-catching back James White and fourth-round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson, while Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor provide depth. From a fantasy perspective, Harris -- who finished 2020 with 137 carries for 691 yards (5.0 YPC) and two touchdowns profiles as the team's top option, but his minimal impact in the passing game hampers his utility in PPR formats. With Michel and Stevenson also in the early-down equation, Harris' week-to-week volume may fluctuate in 2021, with injuries and opponent-based game scripts also likely to emerge as important factors in determining how many touches he logs as the season rolls along.