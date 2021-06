As we’ve said in the past, “In Treatment” might not have been revered as it should be, but the HBO drama was extremely underrated and was a nice dramatic ballast to some of the more melodramatic and campy shows that were on HBO at the time (“True Blood“), etc. The series, about a therapist who sees patients, essentially and talks them through their problems also launched the career of Mia Wasikowska and reminded us again just how good Gabriel Byrne was/is (Melissa George was outstanding on the show too, but she’s seemingly only now returning from a hiatus from acting). Well, after a long time off, the Emmy-winning drama series IN TREATMENT will return for its fourth season on Sunday May 23 at 9pm ET.