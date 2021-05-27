Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Edman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat White Sox 4-0 to avoid sweep

By andy humphrey
939theeagle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) Tommy Edman hit two home runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 to avoid a three-game sweep. Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth to make it 2-0. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five. John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching scoreless ball into the sixth. Manager Mike Shildt got ejected by third-base umpire Joe West in the seventh.

939theeagle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
John Gant
Person
Aaron Bummer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hits#Nl Central#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals#The Chicago White Sox#Scoreless Ball#Nl Central#Home#Jams#Famer#Manager Mike Shildt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Racks up two hits

Edman went 2-for-4 in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets. Edman went 1-for-4 in Game 1 of the doubleheader and added two more hits in the second half of the twin bill, pushing his average to .299 with a .780 OPS. The right fielder has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games and is currently riding a three-game hitting streak after going a combined 3-for-8 during the doubleheader.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Scores in win Friday

Edman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the 5-0 win over the Rockies on Friday. Edman singled and later scored in the fifth inning Friday. He also drew the Cardinals' only walk in the game. The leadoff man has reached safely in 14 of his last 15 games. In 146 plate appearances, the 26-year-old is slashing .299/.356/.418 and leads his team with 40 hits.
MLBMidland Daily News

N.Y. Mets-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals first. Tommy Edman triples to deep right field. Dylan Carlson out on a sacrifice fly to Michael Conforto. Tommy Edman scores. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shortstop. Paul Goldschmidt out at second. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Mets 0. Mets...
MLBTimes Union

Colorado-St. Louis Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia walks. Trevor Story flies out to right field to Dylan Carlson. Ryan McMahon doubles to right field. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow right field, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Ryan McMahon to third. Garrett Hampson flies out to deep left center field to Harrison Bader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Manny Machado’s Ex-Teammate, Adam Jones, Reacts To ‘Dirty’ Play

San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado courted some controversy over the weekend with a questionable slide against the St. Louis Cardinals that could have injured an opposing player. But amid a lot of criticism, Machado has a staunch ally in former teammate Adam Jones. Taking to Twitter this morning, Jones...
MLBarcamax.com

Goldschmidt, O'Neill homers in 11th power Cardinals to 6-1 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Any offense the Cardinals generated Tuesday night for the first 10 innings happened almost strictly in the infield and that generally doesn’t win you many games no matter how well you pitch. Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim held the Milwaukee Brewers to one run over 5 1/3 innings and...
MLBQuad-Cities Times

Cardinals off to usual fast start, with Edman setting the pace

The Cardinals’ .600 start, 21-14 through 35 games and the best record in the National League, is not all that unusual for them in the past 14 seasons. Not since 2007, when they were 15-20 after 35 games, have the Cardinals been under .500 at this stage of their season.
MLBchatsports.com

St Louis Cardinals: Tommy Edman among MLB hit leaders

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Tommy Edman #19 of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 1, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) When the St Louis Cardinals declined Kolten Wong’s club option, thus allowing him to sign...
MLBMidland Daily News

St. Louis-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham singles to second base. Manny Machado doubles to deep left center field. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. Manny Machado to third. Tommy Pham walks. Brian O'Grady grounds out to first base. Tommy Pham out at second.
MLBMidland Daily News

St. Louis-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers sixth. Lorenzo Cain doubles to center field. Tyrone Taylor strikes out swinging. Travis Shaw doubles to deep left center field. Lorenzo Cain scores. Luis Urias flies out to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Manny Pina walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. lines out to shallow center field to Tommy Edman.
MLBsemoball.com

Cardinal review: Lineup adjustment, Martinez results in Redbird resurgence

The St. Louis Cardinals have started to play pretty consistent baseball since April 23 and are four games above .500 at 16-12, only one game behind National League Central Division-leading Milwaukee, who sits at 17-11. A big reason as to why St. Louis has turned around its fortunes has been...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Flaherty, bullpen shine in 2-0 win as Cardinals take series from Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals had made it a lot easier on staff ace Jack Flaherty by scoring 54 runs for him while he was in the game during his first seven starts, six of which were victories. Flaherty saw the other side of this coin for the first time this season Thursday but his performance was unaffected by the fact the Cardinals scored only one run for him in his six innings.
MLBViva El Birdos

Waino leads Cards to Sweep with 2-0 win

The Cardinals came into Sunday’s game looking to convert the three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. Adam Wainwright started for the Cards and pitched a strong eight and a third innings of shutout ball to secure the win with a little help from reliever Ryan Helsley. The Rockies’ starter German Marquez was able to scatter six hits and one unintentional walk over six innings, but a home run from Arenado, as well as some shaky defense behind him, ultimately sunk his outing.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Nolan Arenado, Harrison Bader bombs lead Cardinals over Mets

May 4 (UPI) -- Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader each homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets and push their win streak to five-consecutive games. Arenado went 1 for 3 with three RBIs in the 6-5 win Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Veteran...
MLBViva El Birdos

Arenado Homer Fuels Cards’ Comeback Over Mets

The Cardinals started a four-game series with the New York Mets in St. Louis on Monday night, looking to extend their four-game winning streak. Adam Wainwright got the start against Joey Lucchesi, and while both pitchers got roughed up early in the game (the head-scratching intentional walk to load the bases in the second certainly didn’t help Wainwright), Wainwright managed to settle in and pitch five and two-thirds. Conversely, Lucchesi was run out of the game in the third inning as the Cards’ offense put up six runs, five of which came in that third frame.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals muscle up with three-run homers

The Cardinals’ run of hitting a three-run homer in five consecutive games didn’t continue Tuesday night against the New York Mets. But, because they were rained out and a 4:15 doubleheader will be scheduled for Wednesday, the club will have a chance to run that to six or even seven.
MLBViva El Birdos

Late Inning Woes Sink Cards in 2-0 Loss to Crew

The Cardinals continued their road trip with the second game of a three-game set against the Brewers on Wednesday. John Gant took the bump for the Cards across from Brandon Woodruff, who has been dominant through the early part of the 2021 season. Gant continued to struggle with control issues, walking three while hitting one batter, but was able to keep the Cards within striking distance with a little help from the bullpen. The bullpen couldn’t hold the game in the end though, as Ryan Helsley eventually gave up three runs to put the game out of reach. Woodruff was almost unhittable for seven innings and his only real blemish was a home run given up to Tyler O’Neill, but the bullpen held the lead up with help from a 31-pitch save from Josh Hader.
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

BenFred: Cardinals' defense is locked in, and pitchers need to keep feeding it

If I’m Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux, I’m calling the pitchers together before Saturday afternoon’s game to revisit one moment from Friday night’s first inning. Flaherty found himself in a bit of trouble after securing a lineout from Raimel Tapia and a strikeout of Trevor Story for the first two outs of Friday night’s 5-0 Cardinals win.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat the Milwaukee Brewers

Starting Tuesday, May 11 at 6:40 pm CT through Thursday, May 13 at 12:40 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field for a three-game series. The Cardinals have just capped off a successful homestand with a sweep of the Rockies where they went 5-2 overall and propelled past the Brewers for first place in the National League Central. On the other hand the Brewers are returning home after tough road trip where they were swept in four games by the Phillies, salvaging two wins in their last two games against the Marlins to go 2-5. The Brewers hope to turn things around against the Cardinals and with a sweep could find themselves back in first place. Should be fun!