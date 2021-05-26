This Couple Saved Moriarty's Sunset Motel
Mike and Debbie Pogue operate the family-run Sunset Motel in Moriarty. Photographs by Mary Robnett. THE SUNSET MOTEL, IN MORIARTY, lays claim to the title of New Mexico’s only Route 66 hotel still owned by the original family. Mike Pogue was there even before the motel’s 1959 beginning. As a grade-schooler, he spent evenings laying bricks for the 18-room motor court with his brother and dad. After Bill Pogue died of cancer in 1972, his wife, Elaine, ran the business alone. Eventually Mike purchased it from his mother, hired managers to run it while building a career, and helped the Sunset Motel survive when many stops along the Mother Road failed. With original wood paneling, exposed block, and recovered and restored midcentury modern furniture, the once-again hip motel appeals to a new wave of Route 66ers.www.newmexico.org