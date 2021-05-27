Grandmasters 2021: Week 7 Preview & Standings
The 7th and final regular season week of Grandmasters Season 1 is this weekend. The tournament features a drastically revamped format that we've recapped below. The final week of the regular season will be played in the Conquest Format. 48 players are competing -- including some newly crowned Grandmasters for a total of eight weeks. Prizing for the Season includes $500,000 and of course the right to compete at the World Championship later this year. All the competition can be viewed over on the Hearthstone YouTube Channel.www.hearthpwn.com