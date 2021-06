Royal Caribbean International has announced they plan on having their whole fleet back in service by the end of the year and the announcement came with an unexpected twist: vaccines will not be mandatory to sail. Changing course from their announcement earlier this year, Royal Caribbean strongly suggests that guests receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but no longer require it to sail. The move seems to be the result of Florida’s ban on vaccine passports which makes it illegal for a business in the state to ask patrons for proof of vaccination.