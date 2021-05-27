Cancel
Ditched Olympics could wipe out most of Japan’s growth this year

By Yoshiaki Nohara
theedgemarkets.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(May 27): Scrapping the Tokyo Olympics would inflict further damage on a Japanese economy already teetering on the brink of a double-dip recession, according to economists. While Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga insists the games will go ahead, he looks set to extend a virus emergency until the middle of June, barely a month before the Olympics are due to start. Analysts factoring in a longer emergency now see a larger chance of Japan suffering a second straight quarterly contraction.

www.theedgemarkets.com
