Facebook no longer censoring talk of lab origin for COVID

It’s amazing how fast a topic can go from the realm of forbidden speech and conspiracy theories to a valid subject of investigation, isn’t it? Ever since the world began searching for answers as to how the novel coronavirus broke out into the human population, the American media and global medical authorities such as the World Health Organization shunned the idea that the plague could have come from a Chinese virology laboratory, such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The subject was described as a racist conspiracy to discredit the Chinese people or whatever the talking point of the day was. Now, in just a matter of weeks, we’ve reached the point where President Joe Biden is calling for a full investigation into the origins of the virus in the next three months. Matt Yglesias published a timeline of how the press dropped the ball on the story, in some cases doing so intentionally and with obvious malice. Up until now, the social media giants have been treating any suggestion of a laboratory origin for COVID the same as the use of the n-word. But as of yesterday, that’s changed too. Facebook told Politico that it will no longer be taking down posts exploring the possibility or banning users who bring up the topic.