Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook no longer censoring talk of lab origin for COVID

By Jazz Shaw
Hot Air
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s amazing how fast a topic can go from the realm of forbidden speech and conspiracy theories to a valid subject of investigation, isn’t it? Ever since the world began searching for answers as to how the novel coronavirus broke out into the human population, the American media and global medical authorities such as the World Health Organization shunned the idea that the plague could have come from a Chinese virology laboratory, such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The subject was described as a racist conspiracy to discredit the Chinese people or whatever the talking point of the day was. Now, in just a matter of weeks, we’ve reached the point where President Joe Biden is calling for a full investigation into the origins of the virus in the next three months. Matt Yglesias published a timeline of how the press dropped the ball on the story, in some cases doing so intentionally and with obvious malice. Up until now, the social media giants have been treating any suggestion of a laboratory origin for COVID the same as the use of the n-word. But as of yesterday, that’s changed too. Facebook told Politico that it will no longer be taking down posts exploring the possibility or banning users who bring up the topic.

hotair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Apologies#Talking Heads#Social Media Posts#Conspiracy Theories#Facebook Inc#Social Research#Published Research#Covid#American#Chinese#The Wall Street Journal#Who#The United Nations#Cnn#Msnbc#Origins#Virus Research#Obvious Malice#Biological Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Scienceslashdot.org

The theory, that COVID-19 was made in the lab, is no longer considered"debunked"

As of May 17th, a fact-checking site, that has earlier claimed the theory of artificial origins of the COVID-19 to have been "debunked", no longer thinks so:. When this fact-check was first published in September 2020, PolitiFact’s sources included researchers who asserted the SARS-CoV-2 virus could not have been manipulated. That assertion is now more widely disputed. For that reason, we are removing this fact-check from our database pending a more thorough review.
Public Health19fortyfive.com

What Happens if the Coronavirus Wuhan Lab Leak Thesis Is True?

There is a growing realization that efforts by key scientists, political leaders, and most of the mainstream media to stifle debate about the origin of the coronavirus are failing rapidly. Until a few weeks ago, allegations that the virus may have originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology rather than...
MarketsPosted by
Fox News

Evidence of COVID origin points to Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Evidence of COVID origin points to Wuhan lab: Pompeo. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ScienceMedicalXpress

COVID lab origin theory gains traction in United States

Long dismissed as a kooky conspiracy theory favored by the far right, the idea that COVID emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan has been gaining increasing momentum in the United States. The government's position has shifted to agnosticism in recent weeks, with top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci and Centers...
Public HealthIJR

DeSantis Questions Whether Fauci Will Be Censored Over COVID-19 Origins Remarks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is questioning whether Dr. Anthony Fauci will be pulled “down off social media” following his remarks about the origins of COVID-19. During a press conference on Monday, DeSantis mentioned reporting from The Wall Street Journal that reveals three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in 2019.
ProtestsNBC Washington

Protestors at Facebook HQ Accuse Site of Censoring Pro-Palestinian Posts

A cease fire has been called between Israel and Hamas, bringing a pause to nearly two weeks of a deadly conflict. The news comes as dozens of protestors converged on Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters Thursday, accusing the social media website of censoring their pro-Palestinian posts. Palestinian flags blanketed Facebook’s iconic...
Lawchildrenshealthdefense.org

Court Asked to Prohibit Facebook From Censoring Vaccine Critics + More

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Court Asked to Prohibit Facebook From Censoring Vaccine Critics. The Rogersville Review reported:. The Rutherford Institute has asked a...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack...
Public Healthlatestpandemicnews.com

three Wuhan lab staff had been sick sufficient to be hospitalized in November 2019, triggering calls to rethink idea that COVID-19 originated in a lab: WSJ

The P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province, April 17, 2020. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images. Some experts disputed WHO investigation findings that COVID-19 most likely did not leak from a lab. New intelligence revealed that 3 lab workers in Wuhan fell...
Internetschoolinfosystem.org

Civics: Facebook no longer treating ‘man-made’ Covid as a crackpot idea

Shifting definitions on social media: Facebook announced in February it had expanded the list of misleading health claims that it would remove from its platforms to include those asserting that “COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured.” The tech giant has updated its policies against false and misleading coronavirus information, including its running list of debunked claims, over the course of the pandemic in consultation with global health officials.
InternetWe Are Change

Facebook Whistleblowers Reveal Global Campaign to Censor Vaccine Hesitancy

Whistleblower organization Project Veritas has obtained internal documents from Facebook insiders detailing the company’s efforts to censor concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine. Leaked company documents provided by two whistleblowers detail Facebook’s plan to combat “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) worldwide via “comment demotion”. “They’re trying to control this content before it even...
ScienceCNBC

Questions over whether Covid-19 originated from lab fuels debate

A source confirmed to NBC news that three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology got so sick in November 2019 they needed hospital treatment. Rumors that Covid-19 originated from a lab are now gaining momentum. Eunice Yoon joins 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report.