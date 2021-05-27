45% of Patients Hospitalised for COVID-19 Undergo Functional Decline After Discharge

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers has found that as many as 45% of patients hospitalised for COVID-19 experienced a significant functional decline after being discharged. Of survivors who experienced a functional decline, 80% were referred for additional therapy after being discharged. The study published in The Journal of Injury, Function and Rehabilitation indicated that nearly 20% of all patients lost so much ability that they were not able to live independently after their release.

