Athens, AL

1ST AID: Athens firefighters recognized after medical call

By J.R. TIDWELL jr@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
 5 days ago
Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, thanked five members of Athens Fire and Rescue Station No. 1 for their work in helping save an unresponsive patient May 3. The firefighters used an automated external defibrillator to restore the patient's pulse before paramedics arrived and took over. Butler is currently working on funding to furnish Athens Fire with new, updated AEDs. Courtesy photo

There is more to the job for firefighters than working to put out blazes. The members of Athens Fire and Rescue Station No. 1 experienced that firsthand May 3 when they responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive patient at a local business.

“Upon arrival, the crew found a patient with no pulse, with CPR being performed by a bystander,” Chief Al Hogan said. “Station No. 1's crew took over CPR, checked for a pulse, found none and placed the patient on an AED (automated external defibrillator). The AED analyzed the patient and advised a shock. Station No. 1 delivered the shock, found no pulse and continued CPR for another few rounds. They reanalyzed with the AED, and again, the AED advised a shock. Station No. 1's crew delivered the shock and converted the patient back to a good rhythm.”

Hogan said paramedics arrived, took over care and transported the patient. He said the patient survived the ordeal.

In honor of their work in helping to save the patient's life, Hogan presented Capt. Chris Gillman, driver Martin Ezell, driver Colton Hill, firefighter Trey Stinson and firefighter Brandon Joyce with the Athens Fire and Rescue Cardiac Save award during Monday's meeting of the City Council.

Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, also thanked the Station No. 1 crew members and presented them with a pin from the state.

Butler said he was contacted 29 years ago by the fire chief in Madison requesting funds for an AED. He said they managed to scrape together $6,000, the cost at the time, and Madison's crew was trained in its use.

“Eight days after they had been trained on it, Station No. 2 in Madison responded to a call of an unresponsive patient, which was me,” Butler said. “I was the first one they used that defibrillator on. I told them about a month later, when I met with them to thank them, that I was just checking them out to make sure they were using it right.”

After his ordeal, Butler said he worked on legislation to have AEDs placed in all fire departments throughout the state, as many law enforcement agencies as possible and in all high schools and universities.

“As a result, a lot of lives will have been saved, and next year marks 30 years since that program went into effect,” he said.

Butler thanked the Station No. 1 crew members on behalf of the residents they serve in Athens. According to the City, he is currently working on funding to furnish Athens Fire with new, updated AEDs.

