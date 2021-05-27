Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Let Tyler, the Creator Be Your Spiritual Shorts Guide

By Tyler Watamanu k
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyler, the Creator does it all. The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate sells out arenas, and his records go platinum. His creative universe has expanded beyond music to include a razor-sharp fashion label, Golf Wang, and a next-level sneaker partnership (with Converse). One constant through all of it: his deeply specific personal style. And one sometimes overlooked—but very crucial—element of that style is his ability to wear a pair of shorts with the best of them.

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shorts#The Creator#Black Shorts#Art Style#Guide#Dress Shoes#British#Pleated Shorts#Dress Pants#Fantastic Shoes#Trousers#Boot Cut Jeans#Universe#Sneaker#Menswear#Converse#Fashion Heads#Soho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Tyler, the Creator Playfully Roasts ASAP Rocky Over Photo Shoot

If you’re up on all things Tyler, the Creator and/or ASAP Rocky, then you’re well aware the presence playful roasting has in their collaborative relationship. And on Wednesday, Tyler returned to that practice following the unveiling of a new Rocky cover feature during which the All Smiles artist referred to Rihanna as “the love of my life.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Went for Electric Color and Expert Tailoring

Last week, summer 2021’s color palette was in full effect thanks to a series of electric outfits in tropical hues. Saweetie gave the Billboard Music Awards red carpet its couture moment in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown so richly saturated its apricot color seemed to burst off the screen. Though its tiers of satin revealed only a hint of the tulle, the look reflected Valli’s bombastic glamour. At an event where guests are often barely clothed, the “icy princess” and her rococo ruffles classed up the joint.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Joe Jonas Knows The Power of A Little Hair Gel

It's Memorial Day weekend and the grooming gods are out celebrating summer in the only way they know how: a wild array of retro 'dos, heavy beards, and stand-out details. Harrison stepped up his hair with a clean chinstrap and the neatest braids late night TV has ever seen. Dave...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Newsweek

Harry Styles Beauty Brand Anticipated As Perfume and Cosmetics Company Registered

After making waves by sporting a dress on the cover of Vogue late last year, it's clear that Harry Styles is comfortable walking to the beat of his own sartorial drum. And it is now anticipated that the former One Direction star, 27, is on the verge of taking his line-blurring further—as plans are afoot for the launch of a new beauty brand, which was registered in his name last week.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

NYLON Fit Picks: Lizzo’s New Mini Bag, Alexa Chung’s Feather Boa, & More Celebrity Looks

Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. Lizzo is still aboard the tiny handbag train. Over the weekend, she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a lavender strapless dress and carrying a small top-handle bag with an important statement. Lizzo’s powder blue Cise accessory is embossed with the words “Protect Black People,” and is also reasonably affordable at $150.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Todd Snyder Remixes a Timeless Sneaker

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In recent memory, the most buzzed-about shoes haven't exactly flown under the radar. Lately, fashion has loved head turners and outfit stealers: everything from JW Anderson's extremely blinged-out loafers to the just-dropped heeled-up mules from Our Legacy. But if you're looking for sneakers that are a little less showy, designer Todd Synder has teamed up with Converse to lend his signature classic Americana touch to a timeless sneaker.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

Freaky Rap Pioneers PM Dawn Wrote the Rules of Summer Style

The first day of the year that tops 78 degrees calls for any number of rituals: wearing your favorite shorts, maybe, or sipping a frozen cocktail. And for me, it marks the first day that PM Dawn’s “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” can be enjoyed in its full flower—a blossom that has perennial possibilities but thrives in humid air. It’s the loveliness. The earnestness. And the video—an early tie-dye magnum opus, brought to you not by a Lollapalooza headliner or a Woodstock act but a rap group.
CelebritiesVogue

With Miley, Even The Most Modest Accessories Have A Hint Of Rebel

Miley Cyrus may not be one to follow fashion trends, but there’s one she simply couldn’t resist: the evening glove revival. For months now, the Regency-era accessory has been worn like a second-skin on the arms of Hollywood’s new-gen, including Zoë Kravitz, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Bella Hadid. Cyrus, however, has given the accessory a rock ‘n’ roll twist.
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner makes the case for cowboy boots

Kendall Jenner gave us a dose of street style inspiration this week when she was pictured out in Los Angeles wearing two classic fashion staples - the slip dress and the cowboy boot. In a post-pandemic world, when shopping for timeless, versatile items is top of the agenda, Jenner's look...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

The GQ Return-to-Style Survey

It's no secret that it's been a weird 14 months for personal style. Sweatpants. House shoes. Long, long, long hair. But as the world begins to open back up, we've got to start getting dressed again—or not. As wedding invitations begin to go out, and offices begin to ask employees to come back, and jeans start yelping from the closet to be worn, there's no shortage of style-related questions to ask. Will we keep wearing sweatpants? Are we excited to break our neckties back out? Whither shoelaces? So we asked the GQ staff to weigh in on all things style, right at the moment where being stylish—where being seen—is starting to matter once more.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

A$AP Rocky Reviews His Best & Worst Looks

For anybody, looking back at your fashion choices from the past can be an uncomfortable, but nostalgic experience. A$AP Rocky's personal style has gone through many stages of evolution since the start of his career. From his Pyrex Vision days (now Off-White) to his Dior outfits, A$AP Rocky reviews his most iconic looks from 2012 to 2019.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

Create the Cheese Board of Your Dreams With This Guide

A well-designed charcuterie board can be the centerpiece of any gathering, potluck, or Instagram post. And one of the people turning these spreads into a lucrative social media career is Marissa Mullen, the brains behind the Instagram account That Cheese Plate. In her book That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life, Mullen teaches readers how to turn piles of cheese, nuts, crackers, fruits, and meats into eye-popping works of delicious art for every occasion.
Technologydronedj.com

This amazing drone Instagram creator is worth adding to your feed

We popped into IG earlier today and saw a really intriguing video pass by. It had been re-posted by an aggregator/curator account. But it caught our attention enough to go back and find the source – a task that really paid off. Instagram is a great platform for discovering new...
Apparelairows.com

Meet the Shorts Designed for Your Best Summer

As dreams of travel, adventure, and time spent outside of home offices become a reality, a wardrobe that’s ready to meet the rigors of spending a year of pent-up energy in a few months is needed. The Breeze Short from Free Fly is just such a short. The brand states...