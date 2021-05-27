Andy Robertson reaffirms desire to stay at Liverpool “forever”

Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the most famous rivalries in world football, and more often than not, these ties hold extreme importance for at least one of the two sides. This time around, Liverpool needed a win to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League which would grant them qualification for next season’s Champions League. Meanwhile, hosts Manchester United knew a positive result and performance would help fuel their momentum as they approach the Europa League final, with the league title now belonging to Manchester City. In a fierce contest that saw Liverpool come away with a 4-2 win after some tactical tweaks from Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool will be confident that they can complete their hunt for a top-four finish. This tactical analysis will look at how United caused trouble for the visitors, particularly in wide areas in the first half, while we will also provide an analysis of Liverpool’s pressing game throughout the tie, and how they were able to put four goals past their famous rivals.