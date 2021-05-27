Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Andy Robertson reaffirms desire to stay at Liverpool “forever”

By Joanna Durkan
This Is Anfield
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Robertson has catapulted his name into the world’s top left-backs since he arrived at Liverpool and he does not want the good times at Anfield to end any time soon. Arriving as an underrated figure from Hull in 2017, there is now no underappreciating what Robertson brings to the club four years on.

www.thisisanfield.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tough Love#The Champions League#Plz Soccer#Reds#Time#The Premier League#Boyhood Club Celtic#Premier League Triumphs#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Andy Robertson reveals his son’s favourite Scotland player – because it’s not him…

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson has told FourFourTwo that his son is looking forward to Euro 2020 - but that his favourite player isn't his dad. Robertson has become one of the stars of the Scotland team over the last few years, thanks in part to his rapid rise at club level with Liverpool. Speaking in the Euro 2020 double issue of FourFourTwo though, Robbo says that like much of Scotland, his son is enamoured with one particular goalscoring midfielder, rather than a flying full-back.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Watch: Andy Robertson tackles Rashford then sits Fernandes down

Liverpool picked up a huge three points away to Manchester United on Thursday night, and Andy Robertson looked like he was back to his best at left-back. Bruno Fernandes fired the hosts in front early in the first half, via a massive deflection off the leg of Nat Phillips, but the centre-back made amends, brilliantly setting up Diogo Jota to flick home an equaliser before the break.
SportsTribal Football

​Liverpool fullback Robertson: Clarke has given Scotland consistency

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has many positive things to say about Scotland coach Steve Clarke. Robertson is enjoying working with Clarke, as the latter names his 26-man squad for Euro 2020. Scotland take on England, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D, in what will be the true test...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Wide attacks and pressing alterations: How Liverpool fixed their own issues to overcome Man United – tactical analysis

Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the most famous rivalries in world football, and more often than not, these ties hold extreme importance for at least one of the two sides. This time around, Liverpool needed a win to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League which would grant them qualification for next season’s Champions League. Meanwhile, hosts Manchester United knew a positive result and performance would help fuel their momentum as they approach the Europa League final, with the league title now belonging to Manchester City. In a fierce contest that saw Liverpool come away with a 4-2 win after some tactical tweaks from Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool will be confident that they can complete their hunt for a top-four finish. This tactical analysis will look at how United caused trouble for the visitors, particularly in wide areas in the first half, while we will also provide an analysis of Liverpool’s pressing game throughout the tie, and how they were able to put four goals past their famous rivals.
SportsSkySports

Andy Robertson: Steve Clarke has made Scotland squad selection more consistent

Andrew Robertson says Scotland have achieved consistency and unity under Steve Clarke that was previously missing. Clarke names his Scotland squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament on Wednesday - Sky Sports will cover the announcement from midday, on TV and online. Scotland are in Group D with England, Croatia...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Andy Robertson: Let's finish the job at Anfield

Andy Robertson has urged Liverpool to maximise the opportunity a perfectly timed run of form has given them. The Reds reeled off a fourth consecutive victory by beating Burnley 3-0 in their penultimate Premier League match of the campaign on Wednesday night. That result means they sit in fourth place...
Premier League67hailhail.com

"I’d love to pull on the Celtic shirt"; Andy Robertson still has Hoops dream

Scotland captain Andy Robertson would “love” to play for Celtic, but under certain conditions. He doesn’t want to make up the numbers, nor play for the club past his usefulness. The Liverpool hero, a Champions League and Premier League winner with the Reds, came through the Academy at Celtic. Unfortunately, coaches at the time didn’t think he was up to scratch, releasing the now-Scotland captain.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Andy Robertson makes exciting admission about Celtic

Andy Robertson is one of the ones that got away from Celtic. He was with the club’s youth sides but never made it to the senior level for them. He has been on a truly incredible journey to the top, which has taken him from Queen’s Park to Dundee United, to Hull City and then he finally ended up at Liverpool, where he has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world.
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 – who is Scotland captain, Andy Robertson?

Andy Robertson will be the Scotland captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11. The Liverpool left-back will be the first man to lead his country out at an international tournament since Colin Hendry wore the armband at the 1998 World Cup. Scotland have missed out on...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Andy Robertson reveals he would 'love to retire at Liverpool' as he plays down a move to boyhood club Celtic... and insists that 'angry' team-mate Jordan Henderson will be his toughest opponent at Euro 2020

Andy Robertson says he would 'love' to spend the rest of his career playing for Liverpool as he reveals his plans to retire at the club. Robertson shot to stardom after joining Liverpool from Hull in 2017 and has become a pillar of Jurgen Klopp's side - making 177 appearances in four seasons.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Andy Robertson opens up on Celtic dilemma

“I don’t want to be an old fart when I go up there.”. Andy Robertson has admitted that he is torn in that he would love to represent boyhood club Celtic at some stage of his career but he has no plans to leave Liverpool any time soon and doesn’t want to make the switch to Parkhead when he’s too old to make an impact.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mr McCann - owned by Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson plus ex-Red Adam Lallana - set to make debut in opening race at Leicester

Mr McCann, who is owned by five Liverpool stars, will make his debut in the opening race at Leicester on Tuesday. Captain Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are part of the syndicate who own Mr McCann along with former Red Adam Lallana, who is now at Brighton.
Soccerarsenalinsider.com

Andy Robertson delivers his honest verdict on Arsenal star Kieran Tierney

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson spoke on The Football Show on PLZ Soccer about his Scotland teammate and Arsenal star Kieran Tierney. The two Scots are gearing up for what is set to be a really exciting few weeks at the Euros this summer. Scotland aren’t favourites in anyone’s books, but they have quality players, and they are more than capable of causing some damage.