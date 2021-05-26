One of Our 50 Is Missing: May 2021

Making for New Mexico, in awe of the desert. My first stop in Dallas was a fun one. I spent a few days seeing friends I’d not seen in years (just like on the test run), and I tried my best to keep my schedule from being packed, but nonetheless, I packed it. Rationally, I knew that I’d be less stressed if I slowed down. Don’t push as hard as you did on the shakedown, my calm, methodical brain said. But if you have access to a gun range with a silenced MP5 and a set of keys to a Lancia Delta Integrale Evo I in the same day, the soul speaks louder. It was a hectic time, but also rather hard to complain about.