One of Our 50 Is Missing: May 2021

By Our Readers
 28 days ago

Ride the rails south of the border. Illustration by Chris Philpot. Ann Barnett wanted to escape Staunton, Virginia, to take a ride on the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, so she went hunting for a Chama vacation rental on the Vacasa website. “Every choice that appeared was in Mexico,” she says. “So I tried to search for a place in Albuquerque, because Chama is a small town and I wanted to give Vacasa a pass on that.” No luck. Every “Albuquerque” rental was south of the border, too. “Maybe,” Barnett speculates, “they think the Cumbres & Toltec line has been waayyy extended?”

