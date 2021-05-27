What if Daniel Jones shows in 2021 he isn’t the answer at QB? Where do the Giants turn?

Scouting Report: QB Sam Howell 6’1” 225 (North Carolina) Spring 2021 Report Film Exposure: (2020) Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Miami. Mechanical system QB with average arm strength, accuracy (short and intermediate), and mobility, but a great play-action fake and surprisingly good accuracy deep. His best throws are deep. Howell has an excellent play-action fake and benefitted in the passing game in 2020 by having a very strong running game at North Carolina. Operates exclusively out of the shotgun and everything has to be “just right” for him to succeed. He often does the best when he knows where he is going with the ball pre-snap and makes quick decisions with the ball short range. First, read QB who often does not go through his progressions. Tends to lock in with his receivers and not release until receivers are open or are coming open. Often struggles with accuracy when things break down around him.