What if Daniel Jones shows in 2021 he isn’t the answer at QB? Where do the Giants turn?

By Mark Schofield
Big Blue View
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut in life — and football — you need to have insurance. Why? Because in the immortal words of Chris Rock: “In case [bleep].” In case someone rear-ends you on the way to work, or a tree falls on your house, or you slip and fall on ice. Or your...

www.bigblueview.com
NFLBig Blue View

Who Won the Giants-Bears Trade?

First, the answer: We may not know for 3-4 years. With that having been said, it's interesting to think about possible outcomes. I was motivated to do this by Nick Falato, who in a series of tweets today evaluates the trade compared to similar trades over the last few years, using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart:
NFLwatchstadium.com

Sam Howell Elevates Receiving Corps In Spring Game

For the first time in his career at North Carolina, quarterback Sam Howell took the field without some of his favorite targets in Dazz Newsome, Dyami Brown, Javonte Williams, and Michael Carter. Howell and the passing offense looked like it might not miss a beat as the QB connected with Josh Downs on a beautiful […]
NFLYardbarker

Lions Draft QB Kedon Slovis in Todd McShay's 2022 Mock Draft

The college quarterback market is often monitored by National Football League general managers. For the Detroit Lions, the 2021 college football season could produce their next franchise passer. Despite their current commitment to Jared Goff, Brad Holmes and Co. must continue to pay attention to the happenings in the world...
NFLDetroit News

2022 NFL mock drafts: Will the Lions grab their franchise quarterback?

In a quarterback-heavy NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions chose to pass. That might not be the case in 2022. Just as the dust has settled on this year's draft, a number of 2022 mock drafts are making the rounds. Because, it's never too early to start looking ahead. The good...
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Rudolph bringing much-needed dependability to the offense

The New York Giants went into this offseason with a clear mission: upgrade the playmakers around quarterback Daniel Jones. New York was successful. They added two new primary wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. They also added quality depth at the receiver position with John Ross III. But another underrated move that the Giants made was adding a dependable, consistent tight end to the roster in Kyle Rudolph.
NFLBig Blue View

Inside the Mind of Daniel Jones

The NFL has become cutting edge in its quest to bring technology into the enjoyment of the game. Its Next Gen Stats uses tags affixed to each player's uniform and sensors around the stadium to chart every move of every player, creating a revolution in football analytics. This past season, some players were mic'ed up during the game, enabling us to find out about Sam Darnold's ghosts.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Veteran Draft Winners: Big-Time Talent Added for Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold & Matt Ryan

The 2021 NFL Draft is now in the books, and we now have a clearer picture of how all 32 rosters are going to look heading into the summer months. I’ve already examined the first, second/third rounds, and the rookie winners, but we also have to look at how the draft has impacted the fantasy value of veteran players in what is a virtual domino effect of sorts. Let's start with the positives and the players whose fantasy football appeal has experienced an increase as a result of the NFL draft.
NFLAthlonSports.com

ACC Football: Top 25 2022 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the top pick in this weekend’s NFL draft and five other ACC players were selected in the opening round. With the 2021 draft now history, it's time to look ahead to next year. While Clemson will obviously be well represented in next year's draft, the...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could draft in 2022

The 2021 NFL Draft is a wrap and as you know, the Detroit Lions did not select a quarterback and they will be rolling with Jared Goff in 2021 and possibly beyond. That being said, most believe the Lions will be one of the worst teams (maybe the worst) in the NFL in 2021 and they will likely have an opportunity to grab one of the top QBs on the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Can USC QB Kedon Slovis Really Become a First Round Draft Pick?

Although the 2021 NFL Draft officially wrapped up one week ago in Cleveland, it's never too early to look ahead at the 2022 prospects. ESPN's senior draft analyst Todd McShay has already put together his 'way-too-early 2022 mock draft', and USC star Kedon Slovis is the first quarterback taken off the board.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Where Tar Heels stand in ESPN’s post Spring Top 25

The Mack Brown-led North Carolina Tar Heels are finally getting the respect they deserve after an 8-4 overall and 7-3 in conference record last season. Going into this season, there’s a lot of hype around the program as they welcomed in another impressive 2021 recruiting class as well as returning most of their starters from that bowl loss to Texas A&M. And now, the national media is starting to recognize that.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

TOP-RATED 2022 PROSPECT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE A FRANCHISE QB ON FILM

Scouting Report: QB Sam Howell 6’1” 225 (North Carolina) Spring 2021 Report Film Exposure: (2020) Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Miami. Mechanical system QB with average arm strength, accuracy (short and intermediate), and mobility, but a great play-action fake and surprisingly good accuracy deep. His best throws are deep. Howell has an excellent play-action fake and benefitted in the passing game in 2020 by having a very strong running game at North Carolina. Operates exclusively out of the shotgun and everything has to be “just right” for him to succeed. He often does the best when he knows where he is going with the ball pre-snap and makes quick decisions with the ball short range. First, read QB who often does not go through his progressions. Tends to lock in with his receivers and not release until receivers are open or are coming open. Often struggles with accuracy when things break down around him.