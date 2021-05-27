Cancel
Jordan Bell: Why big man didn’t get much of a chance in 2nd Warriors stint

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the D'Angelo Russell sign-and-trade with Brooklyn in summer 2019 hard capped Golden State and forced it to move on from Bell, he had flashed considerable promise during his two seasons in the Bay Area. Bell's inconsistency and maturity issues, however, made him expendable. After signing with the Timberwolves in July 2019, he struggled to find a home, bouncing between six NBA teams — as well as two G League clubs — in 15 months.

