YouDay: How to be the best dad you can be

A couple of incidents in my life, while it might not have been obvious at the time, become more so in the context of current events. Stories and explanations follow. Nearly 40 years ago, while house-sitting alone at my parents’ place in Hibbing, I fell soundly asleep on the living room couch. I was awakened by a doorbell, followed by pounding on the door. Still in a semi-sleeping daze, I leapt up, went to the door and pulled back the curtain from the window. I did not recognize the balding man at the door, who only (as I recall) asked who I was. Seeing a large plastic letter opener nearby, I grabbed it, then opened the door — only to be staring at a pair of policemen, their squad parked on the street, no flashing lights. Apparently, someone had called and got no answer, but was certain I was there and was concerned, initiating a "welfare check." (Those details would take another column entirely.) Note that it is generally considered unreasonable to wake a person and expect full awareness of surroundings and happenings in under two minutes, something occasionally brought up in legal proceedings. Chagrined, but OK.