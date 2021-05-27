Cancel
Charlotte, NC

YouDay: How to be the best dad you can be

WCNC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask me what the secret to fatherhood is, I believe it is a simple but loving formula: lead, love, listen, repeat. What was hard for me, leading my family, was that I didn't trust myself enough to lead. I would look at many of the decisions that I made and this consistent, nagging doubt would set it. Now that I think about it doubt didn't have to set in; doubt lived with me, and I made doubt comfortable.

