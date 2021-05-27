Big Blue View podcast - Meet RB Gary Brightwell and CB Rodarius Williams

The New York Giants had to endure a seemingly endless wait between their pick in the fourth round and their two picks in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Once the Giants were once again on the clock at 196th overall, which they used to select RB Gary Brightwell out of Arizona. The team didn’t have to wait long to finish up their draft draft, getting back on the clock five picks later to select CB Rodarius Williams out of Oklahoma State.