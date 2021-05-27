Cancel
NFL

Big Blue View podcast - Meet RB Gary Brightwell and CB Rodarius Williams

By Chris Pflum
Big Blue View
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants had to endure a seemingly endless wait between their pick in the fourth round and their two picks in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Once the Giants were once again on the clock at 196th overall, which they used to select RB Gary Brightwell out of Arizona. The team didn’t have to wait long to finish up their draft draft, getting back on the clock five picks later to select CB Rodarius Williams out of Oklahoma State.

NFLchatsports.com

Gary Brightwell is Joe Judge’s kind of running back

I would say the main reason the New York Giants didn’t re-sign running back Wayne Gallman is because he doesn’t play special teams, which is very important not only in the NFL but with head coach Joe Judge. When the Giants drafted running back Gary Brightwell in the 6th round...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Resetting the New York Giants' Roster on Offense

The 2021 NFL Draft has elapsed, and it’s time to turn to rookie minicamps, OTAs, and everything that pertains to the post-NFL Draft world. According to Ourlads.com’s depth chart, the Giants have 90 players on the roster without the undrafted free agents; the signings of Florida OC Brett Heggie, OT from Baylor Jake Barton, and Georgia Southern EDGE Raymond Johnson III put the roster at 93.
NFLgiants.com

Giants Now: 2021 draft weekend recap

After a long and exciting few days, the 2021 NFL Draft is officially complete. The Giants emerged from the weekend with quite a haul. Following three trades across the first two days of the draft, the Giants wound up making six selections in the draft:. Round 1, Pick 20: Kadarius...
NFLYardbarker

Breaking Down the New York Giants Roster Post-Draft: Running Backs

Last season didn’t quite produce the results the New York Giants were looking for. Still, one surprising development to come from Joe Judge’s inaugural campaign was the team managed to survive the season-ending loss of running back Saquon Barkley. Sort of. With all due respect to the players the Giants...
NFLgiants.com

RB Gary Brightwell: 'I'm looking forward to competing'

RB Gary Brightwell: 'I'm looking forward to competing' Coach Joe Judge: 'This is an orientation weekend'. The Giants' official connected TV streaming app, "Giants TV" brings original video content and game highlights on-demand and direct to Big Blue fans. "Giants TV" is free on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire...
NFLBig Blue View

Gary Brightwell film study: Reasons for optimism with Giants’ new running back

The New York Giants added Arizona running back Gary Brightwell with their first pick in the sixth round (pick 196). Brightwell has 245 rushing attempts in college for 1,305 yards (5.3 YPC) with 9 rushing touchdowns. He was sparingly used as a receiver, but he had 28 career targets with 19 catches for 121 yards, and a touchdown.
NFLelitesportsny.com

New York Giants Film Room: 2021 6th-rounder Gary Brightwell

The Giants drafted Arizona running back Gary Brightwell in the sixth round. Let’s take a look at his film from the collegiate level. Giants’ 2021 sixth-round draft pick (No. 196 overall) 6-foot-1, 218 pounds. 2020 Stats (five games): 390 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, one touchdown; 13 receptions, 53 yards.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Giants’ Gary Brightwell overcame tragedies to achieve NFL dream

Carla Young pulled out the family Bible — now 10 generations old — and removed a slip of paper not seen by her son in 15 years. In the empty space after “I want to be …” created a world of possibilities, kindergarten-aged Gary Brightwell wrote, “A football player to play pro football.” He brought it home to his mother, who stored it securely until it was time to travel from her Delaware home to Brightwell’s NFL draft party at a rented Airbnb in Orlando. That’s where 30 family and friends celebrated Brightwell’s sixth-round selection by the Giants on May 1.
NFLNBC Sports

Giants sign Azeez Ojulari, Gary Brightwell, Rodarius Williams

The Giants signed three of their six-player draft class Thursday, the team announced. The team’s second-round selection, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and the two sixth-round choices, running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Rodarius Williams, have signed. The Giants made Ojulari the 50th overall choice. He played 27 games with 23...
NFLgiants.com

Giants Now: PFF impressed by Giants' offseason

Heading into the offseason, it was clear that the Giants had several areas of the roster they were looking to address, whether it be through free agency or the draft. Now with the draft complete and most free agents signed, it is safe to say the Giants vastly improved at several positions.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Giants Sign Three Draft Picks

The New York Giants announced they signed edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, running back Gary Brightwell, and cornerback Rodarius Williams to their respective rookie contracts. Ojulari, the team's second-round pick out of Georgia, gets a four-year deal worth approximately $6,774,922 with a $2,287,216 signing bonus, according to Over the Cap. He'll count for $1,231,804 against this year's cap.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Gary Brightwell Can Be Something "Special" for New York Giants

It takes a special kind of athlete to deliver on special teams. Smart, aggressive, fast, fearless--these are just some of the numerous qualities that make for a good special teams performer, according to New York Giants head coach (and former NFL special teams coordinator) Joe Judge. "I think a lot...