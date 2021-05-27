Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

New Guide Provides a Trail to Montgomery County’s Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, and Stands

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiniR_0aDCAtAB00
Image via Facebook.

Everyone loves to enjoy the nice weather during the summer but it’s still important to slow down every now and then so you can have a chance to cool off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mad3c_0aDCAtAB00
Download MONTCO.Today’s 2021 Guide to Montgomery County’s 30+ Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, and Stands.

Indulging in some of Montgomery County’s best places for ice cream is the perfect way to do so.

If you are near King of Prussia, you have plenty of places to choose from. In the vicinity you will find Davio’s Galleria, Founding Farmers First Bake Cafe & Creamery, Petrucci’s Ice Cream, Shake Shack, and Kilwin’s Chocolate, Fudge & Ice Cream.

Further east in the county also has some unique spots to check out. In the quaint town of Glenside you can find places like the Weldon Soda Fountain, the Dreams Ice Cream Factory, and Richman’s Ice Cream & Burger Co.

Some places even have enough to do that you can make a day out of being there after you’ve gotten your food. If you go to Merrymead Farm around Halloween they will have their annual festivities where you can experience going through a corn maze, picking out your pumpkin for a jack-o’-lantern, and seeing all the animals around the farm.

There are too many places to tell you here about what makes all of them worth checking out.

But you learn more by downloading the 2021 Guide to Montgomery County’s Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, & Stands for the full list of more than 30 locations plus their contact information.

Download MONTCO.Today’s 2021 Guide to Montgomery County’s 30+ Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, and Stands.

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

King Of Prussia, PA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is sharing Montgomery County’s story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Glenside, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Montgomery County, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
City
Creamery, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fudge#Food Drink#Chocolate Ice Cream#Shake Shack#Merrymead Farm#Ice Cream Burger Co#Weldon Soda Fountain#Halloween#Guide#Lantern#Prussia#Image
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Make it a Memorable Memorial Day Weekend in Montco

Celebrate the unofficial start of summer during Memorial Day weekend in Montgomery County, PA!. We’ve all been waiting for Memorial Day: a long weekend and the official start of summer. Book your weekend getaway in Montgomery County, PA and let us take care of planning your trip with our top things to do over Memorial Day. Whether you are a food connoisseur or looking to hit the golf course, there is something for everyone to enjoy this upcoming weekend.
Montgomery County, PAfox29.com

Pa, SEPTA raise capacity limits; NJ students head to school in the fall as travel advisory is lifted

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - "Today, for the first time since the epidemic began, pandemic cases are down, in all 50 states," President Joe Biden stated Monday. The Delaware Valley is seeing the benefits of the milestone, as huge announcements were made from Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey, while in Pennsylvania, capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events have relaxed. Along with that, SEPTA is getting ready to do away with capacity limits.
Montgomery County, PAPhoenixville News

Montgomery County shows signs of suppressing spread of the coronavirus

HARRISBURG — For the fourth consecutive week, Montgomery County and six neighboring counties in Southeast Pennsylvania recorded decreases in COVID-19 positivity rates and several met the preferred threshold indicating suppression of the virus, according to the latest week-to-week data compiled by state health officials. Montgomery County recorded a coronavirus positivity...
Pennsylvania StateReporter

Rep Pennycuik bill would regulate pet sales in PA

Reps. Tracy Pennycuick, R-147th Dist., and Jeanne McNeill, D-133rd Dist., have introduced House Bill 1299, known as Victoria’s Law, in the PA House. The announcement was made outside the Montgomery County SPCA in Perkiomenville. The bill would prohibit the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores throughout Pennsylvania...