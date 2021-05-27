New Guide Provides a Trail to Montgomery County’s Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, and Stands

Image via Facebook.

Everyone loves to enjoy the nice weather during the summer but it’s still important to slow down every now and then so you can have a chance to cool off.

Indulging in some of Montgomery County’s best places for ice cream is the perfect way to do so.

If you are near King of Prussia, you have plenty of places to choose from. In the vicinity you will find Davio’s Galleria, Founding Farmers First Bake Cafe & Creamery, Petrucci’s Ice Cream, Shake Shack, and Kilwin’s Chocolate, Fudge & Ice Cream.

Further east in the county also has some unique spots to check out. In the quaint town of Glenside you can find places like the Weldon Soda Fountain, the Dreams Ice Cream Factory, and Richman’s Ice Cream & Burger Co.

Some places even have enough to do that you can make a day out of being there after you’ve gotten your food. If you go to Merrymead Farm around Halloween they will have their annual festivities where you can experience going through a corn maze, picking out your pumpkin for a jack-o’-lantern, and seeing all the animals around the farm.

There are too many places to tell you here about what makes all of them worth checking out.

But you learn more by downloading the 2021 Guide to Montgomery County’s Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, & Stands for the full list of more than 30 locations plus their contact information.

Download MONTCO.Today’s 2021 Guide to Montgomery County’s 30+ Ice Cream Shoppes, Parlors, and Stands.