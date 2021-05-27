Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase Kicks Off on 13 June
For the first time in history, the Xbox E3 conference is now also the Bethesda one. Microsoft announced that the company plans on hosting its digital E3 festivities on 13 June and it promises to be a 90-minute show featuring loads of announcements and lots of Halo (of course). The Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase will kick off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 7 pm SAT. Viewers can tune into the steam through Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook.www.glitched.online