Thanks to French media outlet Le Figaro, we’ve gotten some interesting new details on current Xbox planning. In the interview (and thanks to a translation of the details from Reddit), Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty talks about the recent acquisition of publisher and developer Microsoft. Like all other studios now under the Xbox banner, Booty says that the teams at Bethesda are retailing all creative freedom they had before the purchase, and that Microsoft is not touching anything on the publishing side of Bethesda.