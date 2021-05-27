Microsoft announces the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase
Microsoft has confirmed widespread expectations that it will present a merged gaming showcase – with Xbox and Bethesda represented at one show this summer. Remember that Microsoft finalised its Bethesda acquisition from parent firm ZeniMax Media last September, after paying a princely sum of US$7.5 billion for the studios. It is only natural that it now enhances its other businesses with Bethesda IPs, which evidently includes PC/Xbox gaming exclusives, as well as rationalising gaming industry presentations.www.bit-tech.net