Cities Prepare for Potential Growth with Housing Element Updates

The City of Santa Monica's Planning Department has made available for public consumption its most current draft of the Housing Element of the General Plan. While this combination of words may cause your eyes to glaze over in boredom, the city staff's recommendations in this bulky document, over 1500 pages long, will significantly impact the quality of life in Santa Monica, including its density, environment, strain on infrastructure, cost of living, and finances. Since no one has the time to read 1500 pages, staff gets away with being transparent while assuring that nobody, including elected leaders, understands what they plan to do to the city.