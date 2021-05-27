Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Cities Prepare for Potential Growth with Housing Element Updates

By staff
localocnews.com
 5 days ago

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

localocnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Housing Development#Housing Projects#Market Development#Global Cities#Future Development#The Sc Times#Insider#Scag#Housing Elements#Californians#Hcd#Rhna#The Housing Element#The Planning Commission#Arizona State University#San Clemente Times#Pacific Daily News#Housing Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Housing Element Workshop Scheduled for Wednesday

The city will host a workshop on the housing element from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The state-mandated element of the Pasadena General Plan must be updated every four to eight years to address the current and projected housing needs of all economic segments of the community. The update includes...
Real Estatemashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

Housing Development Update

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Housing Department and Commissioner’s would like to announce the delay in the construction schedule at Mashpee Wampanoag Village Limited Partnership, dba First Light Wampanoag Homes. We realize the delay in the construction schedule has caused an impact to the anticipated tenants and ask for your patience while we work through significant factors causing the delay. The cause of the delay must be mitigated with our General Contractor to ensure that units are delivered to our tribal members as specified.
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont City Council directs staff to prepare rental housing licensing ordinance

Longmont City Council members voted 4-2 Tuesday night to direct city staff to draft an ordinance that, if adopted, would establish a rental housing licensing and inspections requirement. However, even Council members who were in the majority on that ordinance-preparation directive appeared to disagree on whether they’re anywhere close on...
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas City Council repeals housing density ordinance

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council, following recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission, has voted to repeal a city ordinance that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has said was in violation of state law. The ordinance, dealing with housing density in the city, was said to...
Traverse City, MIinterlochenpublicradio.org

State, local investments will support year-round rentals in Traverse City

The state has approved a $2.9 million investment for a new development that will provide year-round rentals in Traverse City’s downtown area. The four-story building will bring 91 mixed-income apartments to the city, which has struggled to find housing for its workforce, as units are increasingly turned into short-term rentals.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

City of Titans Community Update Is All About Houses and Bases

Housing is a feature many of us like to dabble with in our favorite MMOs. City of Titans, the Kickstarted superhero MMO, just shared their most recent community update which takes a look at houses and bases. First up, it looks like every player will have housing offered to them....
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Draft Housing Element released to public

After several months of community engagement and discussions, Santa Monica’s Housing Element has been released to the public for review ahead of this Wednesday’s Planning Commission discussion. State law requires the City of Santa Monica to update its Housing Element every eight years since the mandated document serves as the...
Politicstexasmetronews.com

City inspects pools in preparation for summer

Left : CIty of Dallas Code Compliance Services (CCS) Supervisors Rudy Olivares and Code Enforcement Inspectors Nilanda Canyon and Jesus Ramirez at Bishop Arts District’s Victor Prosper Apartment Community, for a general inspection of the pool on May 25, 2021. Right : Code Compliance Services (CCS) Code Enforcement Inspectors Sector...
Real Estatesausalito.gov

Application Deadline Extended for Housing Element Committee

The deadline to apply to become a member of the Housing Element Advisory Committee has been extended to June 8. The extension was made so that a postcard encouraging applications could be sent to every residence in Sausalito. Postcards will begin arriving the weekend of May 29. Members of the...
San Juan Capistrano, CAlocalocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano, Neighboring Cities Gear Up for Housing Element Updates

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Portola, CAPlumas County News

City of Portola discusses fire preparation and potential land use

The Portola City Council met Wednesday, May 26, with all in attendance facing a brief agenda, though there was a topic of much interest to city residents. Linda Judge and Ray Stewart were the key item on the evenings’ agenda, opening the door as Plumas Sierra Partners to discussion with the city and community on ideas of ways to utilize the land they recently acquired from Hat Creek Construction. It was noted that at this time, no decisions would be made, but nearly 30 minutes of lively discussion ensued, with ideas ranging from affordable housing to potential timber harvest.
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

City Updating Blueprint to Address Area Housing Needs

PLEASANTON — The council has begun the work of updating the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) blueprint for 2023-2031 as mandated by the state. “This is the beginning of an 18-month process to comprehensively update the city’s housing element, and a key piece of this process is to complete planning, and to identify sites, for 5,965 future housing units,” said Ellen Clark, Pleasanton’s community development director.
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Housing Element Community Engagement and Outreach Committee (CEOC)

Committee members help guide and provide feedback on the types and frequency of activities/events/meetings and the strategies and methods for communicating with the various stakeholders in the community. Roles and responsibilities. Serve as an ambassador of the project and encourage people to participate in the process. Help guide and provide...
Santa Monica, CAsmobserved.com

They're Coming for Your Home and Your City: Our Analysis of Santa Monica's 1500-Page Housing Element Update

The City of Santa Monica's Planning Department has made available for public consumption its most current draft of the Housing Element of the General Plan. While this combination of words may cause your eyes to glaze over in boredom, the city staff's recommendations in this bulky document, over 1500 pages long, will significantly impact the quality of life in Santa Monica, including its density, environment, strain on infrastructure, cost of living, and finances. Since no one has the time to read 1500 pages, staff gets away with being transparent while assuring that nobody, including elected leaders, understands what they plan to do to the city.
Piedmont, CAEast Bay Times

Piedmont committee reviews plans for housing element update

PIEDMONT — The city’s Housing Advisory Committee met virtually May 19 to review aspects of the Piedmont Is Home campaign and the many moving parts to Piedmont’s ponderous-but-necessary housing element update to the city’s General Plan. In the next planning cycle, for the years 2023 through 2031, Piedmont is mandated...
Nampa, IDkizn.com

City of Nampa looks at taxes and growth

The city of Nampa is taking a look at how Idaho’s latest property tax law will impact it fiscally. Some at the city council meeting on Monday raised concerns about the property tax law, known as HB-389. While they don’t necessarily oppose the law, they’re worried about how it will affect Nampa’s growth and taxes.
Politicsbradfordtoday.ca

More design elements revealed for Bradford affordable housing project

The vision behind a new affordable housing project in Bradford West Gwillimbury is becoming clearer. During Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, County of Simcoe councillors got a closer look at the detailed design plans for the County of Simcoe affordable housing project at 125 Simcoe Road, one part of Bradford’s Community Centre Master Plan.
Placer County, CAsacog.org

Updated Placer County Housing Element First in Region to Integrate MTP/SCS Growth Forecast

May 26, 2021: Even before the pandemic, southwest Placer County was on everyone’s list of places they wanted to live. That high demand continues as the Sacramento region grows while the state overall has shrunk. For their part, Placer County is taking the demand seriously and met the challenge head on with a suite of forward thinking policies and programs in their recently adopted housing element that covers the unincorporated county. State law requires local jurisdictions to update the housing element of their general plan every eight years to identify policy or zoning changes that may be needed to build enough housing for current and future residents across all income ranges.
Fort Gordon, GAWRDW-TV

Leaders preparing for major growth coming to Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are in the works to manage major growth coming to Fort Gordon. By the end of this year, the department of defense expects 2,000 more personnel on base. Throw in their families, partners, and others who may come with them and we’re talking about a lot more people in the area.