Accounting 101 – Part 2: The Balance Sheet : stocks

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced today that it has eliminated nearly all of its convertible debt. The announcement comes as a result of the company having paid off $406,000 in convertible debt that would have come due in August of 2021, through the payment of cash and equity, as reported on Form 8-K filed May 19, 2021. Other than debt owed by its partially owned subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., only Small Business Association and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $464,000 ($314,000 of which has been applied for forgiveness), and $50,000 of fixed-price convertible debt (due in 2023) remain on BioLargo's balance sheet.