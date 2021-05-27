New triple-A titles to come on June 13 from Xbox & Bethesda

Microsoft and Bethesda are expected to reveal five entirely new first-party Xbox AAA games this Summer. At least, that’s what reputable German Microsoft insider Klobrille wrote in a thread about Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios on the Xbox Era forums some hours ago. We all know that during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Showcase back in July of last year, four new upcoming titles were announced, including Obsidian’s Avowed, Playground Games’ Fable, Turn 10’s new Forza Motorsport installment, and Undead Labs’ State of Decay 3. However, this year, the insider writes that he believes that he already knows about five entirely new AAA titles from Microsoft’s first-party studios. Some of these titles are said to be expected, while some are less so.