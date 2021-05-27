Cancel
Bank CEOs hear it from both sides of the aisle; crypto firms stalk Wall Street

By TheWealthRace
thewealthrace.com
 5 days ago

"The chief executives of the six largest U.S. banks drew hearth from each Republicans and Democrats at a Senate listening to that highlighted challenges dealing with company leaders searching for to navigate partisan strife over hot-button points together with voting guidelines, local weather change and racial justice," The Wall Road Journal reported. "In generally tense exchanges Wednesday earlier than the Senate Banking Committee, the CEOs had been criticized by Democrats for perceived faults, together with extreme govt compensation and overdraft charges."

thewealthrace.com
Brian Moynihan
Charles Scharf
Businessnewsverses.com

U.S. banks are poised for ‘document stage’ earnings in 2021, says IIF

U.S. banks are more likely to report “document stage” earnings in 2021 because the American economic system recovers and monetary markets stay buoyant, in keeping with the Institute of Worldwide Finance, an business affiliation. Tim Adams, chief government of the IIF, stated Friday that the enhancing economic system will assist...
Businessnewsverses.com

U.S. banks are poised for ‘report degree’ earnings in 2021, says IIF

U.S. banks are prone to report “report degree” earnings in 2021 because the American economic system recovers and monetary markets stay buoyant, in keeping with the Institute of Worldwide Finance, an trade affiliation. Tim Adams, chief govt of the IIF, mentioned Friday that the enhancing economic system will assist financial...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Wall Street CEOs testify before House Financial Services Committee

The CEOs of the largest banks in the U.S. are testifying on Capitol Hill for the second day in a row Thursday. Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Bank of America CEO Brian Thomas Moynihan will testify before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing titled, "Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Update on Banking Practices, Programs and Policies."
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Wall Street Bank CEOs Face Fee Criticism in Second Round With Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase,...
Congress & CourtsFinancial-Planning.com

Bank CEOs take punches from Democrats, warnings from Republicans

Senator Elizabeth Warren called JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon “the star of the overdraft show.” Her Democratic colleagues pressed him and other CEOs from the biggest U.S. banks to boost lending, raise wages, diversify staff and save the environment. Then there was the warning from Republicans: Stay clear of politics. In...
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks: Excluding Crypto Banks From Fed System Is ‘Dangerous’

Brooks had some choice words for U.S. policymakers in an appearance Thursday at Consensus 2021. Paxos, Protego and Anchorage, the three crypto-native firms to have received conditional charters from the formerly Brooks-led Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), do not currently have access to the Fed’s master accounts, meaning they still need bank partners to settle some transactions.
Congress & CourtsFortune

Congress grills Wall Street on CEO diversity—again

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The Louvre gets a new leader, Karine Jean-Pierre briefs the White House press corps, and Wall Street CEOs get grilled on succession planning—again. Have a fantastic Thursday. - On the hot seat. Two years ago, Wall Street CEOs appeared before the House Financial Services Committee and...
Congress & CourtsDaily Gate City

Bank CEOs grilled by senators from both sides

Eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses in the pandemic, the CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks went before Congress Wednesday. But lawmakers focused in a Senate hearing on social and political issues. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
MarketsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Wall Street’s new cop signals more scrutiny of crypto, SPACs

Wall Street’s main regulator is signaling that the Biden era will spell tougher oversight for cryptocurrencies and blank-check companies, two of the white-hot market’s most talked-about asset classes. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairperson Gary Gensler on Wednesday told lawmakers that special purpose acquisition companies and digital coins posed significant...