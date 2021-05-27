Bank CEOs hear it from both sides of the aisle; crypto firms stalk Wall Street
“The chief executives of the six largest U.S. banks drew hearth from each Republicans and Democrats at a Senate listening to that highlighted challenges dealing with company leaders searching for to navigate partisan strife over hot-button points together with voting guidelines, local weather change and racial justice,” The Wall Road Journal reported. “In generally tense exchanges Wednesday earlier than the Senate Banking Committee, the CEOs had been criticized by Democrats for perceived faults, together with extreme govt compensation and overdraft charges.”thewealthrace.com