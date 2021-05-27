Bingbon Puts $200k Behind A Trading Competition Celebrating Its 3rd Anniversary – Investment Watch
Might 20, 2021 marked a serious milestone for social buying and selling crypto trade Bingbon as they celebrated their third anniversary. To reciprocate the assist from its neighborhood, Bingbon launched a particular Revenue Rating Competitors with a complete prize pool of almost $200,000. Prizes of this profitable buying and selling contest shall be distributed in USDT and NFTs among the many prime merchants when it comes to revenue rankings and recognition.thewealthrace.com