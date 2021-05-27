Bingbon Puts $200k Behind A Trading Competition Celebrating Its 3rd Anniversary – Investment Watch

For over four generations, the Nogueira family has owned and operated Atlantic-Pratt Energy to serve their neighbors with heating and cooling services. NORWELL, Mass., May 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –– Today, Atlantic Pratt Energy announced a campaign to celebrate its 100th year in business by giving back to those who matter most—their customers and their community. Over the next twelve months, the company will select a charity, submitted by customers, to receive a $100 donation. Customers can nominate their favorite charity on their website. Atlantic-Pratt Energy will also enter their current customers into a monthly raffle to win a $100 in credit for their heating and cooling services. Customers are automatically entered into this raffle each month; every customer gets one raffle entry for each year they’ve been an Atlantic-Pratt Energy client.