Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

350,000 Call of Duty players banned for toxic behaviour

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty team has been very busy over the past year, banning over 350,000 accounts across Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile for racist usernames or toxic behaviour. In an update from Call of Duty staff, the team said,...

www.trueachievements.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxicity#Mobile#Racism#Sexism#Modern Warfare#The Call Of Duty#Warzone#Raven Software#Toxic Behaviour#Duty Staff#Duty Team#Racist Names#Enforcement Policies#Racist Usernames#Hate Speech#Black Ops#Offensive Usernames#Profiles#Databases#Increase Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Map Adding Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza

Nakatomi Plaza is coming to Call of Duty! Both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have been teasing a new event called '80s Action Heroes, which will be putting Rambo and John McClane operators into the games. On Tuesday, Call of Duty unveiled the trailer for the event, which shows off the '80s-style action, the Rambo skin, and some big changes coming to downtown Verdansk. Some of the buildings in the footage will look very familiar to Die Hard fans.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty anti-toxicity progress includes banning over 350,000 accounts or racist names and toxicity

Over 350,000 Call of Duty accounts have been banned in the last year for racist names or toxic behavior, according to Activision's anti-toxicity progress report. Accounts across Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare have been banned as part of the studio's efforts to crack down on toxic behavior and hate speech. "We are committed to delivering a fun gameplay experience for all of our players. There's no place for toxic behavior, hate speech, or harassment of any kind in our games or our society. We are focused on making positive steps forward, and together celebrating the best fans in the world," reads the statement.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The best Call of Duty: Warzone AMP63 pistol class

Call of Duty: Season Three Reloaded has arrived, adding new content to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. One of the latest weapons to be added into Warzone is the AMP63 pistol. To unlock this pistol for use, you must complete a challenge that requires eliminating five enemies in 20 different matches using a pistol.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Where to find the CIA Outpost in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are a handful of new points of interest appearing in Call of Duty: Warzone as we arrive at the halfway point for Season 3 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Season 3 has a distinct 80s theme, and what better way to celebrate this time period than bringing in two of the most iconic action heroes of this time period: John McClane and Rambo from the Die Hard and Rambo movies, respectively. The points of interest appearing in Warzone are from these movies, and there’s a CIA outpost that’s been tasked to track down Rambo. This will be where you turn in the dog tags you find from the 10 Survival Camps scattered all over Verdansk.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Best Call Of Duty players to never win Champs

During the CDL 2021 All-Star break, Reverse Sweep’s crew decided to focus on a different type of star. Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Katie Bedford broke down who they think are the best Call of Duty players to never win a CoD Champs. Winning rings is often the...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Call Of Duty Players Are Divided By This Tournament DQ

There's one thing that probably every gamer comes in contact with when it comes to online multiplayer games: toxicity. Toxic gamers are a problem that multiple developers have tried to handle in various ways, but they'r almost impossible to get rid of entirely. The "Call of Duty" franchise unfortunately plays host to many toxic fans, and in a recent "Call of Duty: Mobile" tournament, pro team Tragik was disqualified mid-tournament due to unsportsmanlike behavior. However, this decision has been called into question.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Call of Duty: Warzone DLSS is causing aim problems

In the world of battle royale games, FPS is key – you want as many frames per second as you can squeeze out of your PC to make sure you’re getting silky smooth responsiveness whenever you snap your sights on an enemy. Nvidia’s DLSS can boost your framerate in Call of Duty: Warzone by using a lower-resolution base canvas, but it seems as though a side effect is that your guns’ optics may be out of alignment – a big problem for anyone trying to be the best sniper in Warzone.
Video Gamesava360.com

Call Of Duty WARZONE: THE END Of SEASON 3…

Here's what we know about the END of SEASON 3 in COD WARZONE!. ● Subscribe and join the Immortals today! ► http://bit.ly/SubToImmortal. ● Use code “Immortal” for 10% of your Gamer Advantage order! ► https://gameradvantage.com/?ref=Immortal. ● Use Code "Immortal" for 10% off your GFUEL order ► https://gfuel.ly/2I2TTXT. ● Use Code...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Activision bans over 350,000 Warzone and COD accounts for racism & toxic behavior

Activision has announced that over 300,000 Call of Duty accounts spanning multiple titles such as Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have been banned in a new toxicity report. Call of Duty has announced they are taking aim at toxic behavior in-game with the use of new tools to better monitor player antics and deliver a “fun gameplay experience for all players.”
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Activision Continues Fight Against Toxicity in Call of Duty

Online multiplayer video games have brought people from all over the world together, yet since its inception and drastic, exponential growth in popularity, in-game voice and text chats have been plagued by toxicity. The toxicity includes racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic and other slurs that cannot be tolerated in modern times. However, to address such toxicity in larger games has always been a difficult task due to the number of times it happens and the actual reports made. It requires either a dedicated team of persons to deal with the complaints or some sort of automated system. The Call of Duty franchise is one which has unfortunately historically been one of the more toxic franchises. Given the nature of the game, Activision and its developers have taken a strong stance against any form of toxicity in the game and are committed to removing toxic behavior, hate speech or embarrassment from their games.
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty Online Is Shutting Down In China

Call of Duty Online, a free-to-play game for China that originally launched in 2015, is closing down. Tencent, which operates the game there, announced that the game will close, and users will be encouraged to move over to Call of Duty Mobile. Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad relayed the information. Citing...