Xbox And Bethesda’s joint E3 games showcase kicks off on June 13

It’s official! Sleep is for losers, so hop in losers we’re going to go check out a bunch of video games. One of the big stops on this eternal road trip will be at the joint E3 showcase for Microsoft and Bethesda, as the greenest kids you know will be showing off their wares on June 13 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST. First announced on the Xbox Twitter account, what’s interesting here is that Bethesda is being positioned as a partner for the event as opposed to being shown off as the latest subsidiary to the company.