Middle East

Dubai allows in-person high school graduation ceremonies this year

By Anam Rizvi
thenationalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person graduation ceremonies for high school pupils in Dubai will be allowed this year, the emirate's private education regulator announced on Wednesday. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said ceremonies should be limited to 90 minutes and must be held under strict guidelines. Food will not be allowed but...

www.thenationalnews.com
West Haven, CTNew Haven Chargers

University Launches New Black Alumni Network

The University’s Black Alumni Network endeavors to foster a supportive community and opportunities such as professional development and community service for alumni as well as current students. When the University of New Haven’s Myatt Center for Diversity and Inclusion opened its doors in the fall of 2016, Ronald E’an Pierce...
Educationapanews.net

Rwandan scholar to chair Coventry University’s new Africa hub

One of Rwanda's veteran scholars who occupied positions as head of various campuses of the University of Rwanda, Professor Silas Lwakabamba has been appointed as Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Group, an authoritative source revealed to APA on Wednesday. The university said that the veteran academic will be the...
World24newshd.tv

All Punjab schools to reopen from June 7

All schools in Punjab will reopen from June 7 as the School Education Department has issued a notification in this regard, reported 24Ne3ws HD TV Channel Thursday. Punjab government, on the direction of the NCOC, had shut the schools in the whole province in May in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus. Earlier, the schools had been closed in many districts having a high positivity ratio of the coronavirus and in Lahore, the educational institutes have been closed since March.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

CSC hears post-pandemic school opening plans

Plans are underway for a September 1 post-pandemic Carlisle School opening. At their May 19 meeting, Middle School Principal Matt Mehler walked the Carlisle School Committee (CSC) through the changes planned for the middle school. There are expectations that there will be a return to many pre-pandemic practices. For example,...
Collegesfastweb.com

Timeline for Applying to Graduate School

Senior year of college – time to kick back, let loose and coast to graduation. Unless you plan to go to graduate school after college. In that case, you have quite a bit of work to do. Most of the grunt work in applying to graduate school occurs during the fall semester, but you should expect to be working on your graduate school applications right along with your senior thesis. It will take a lot of time, but by working within an application timeline, you can ease the burden and stress of applying to grad school and finishing your senior year. With the help of this useful advice listed on College Cures, we added our own to create this timeline. Get started on your graduate school applications today!
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Smeal doctoral student is recipient of RISE Above Graduate Student Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Smeal College of Business Director of Honor and Integrity Michelle Darnell recently announced that Felix Xu has been selected as the 2020-21 academic year recipient of the RISE Above Graduate Student Award. Xu is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Marketing. “Commitment to...
Educationwaxahachiesun.com

Letter: ‘On supporting education’

Reading the graduation speeches of WHS students, especially Mariel Camargo, I was reminded of just how wonderful it is to get an education. (‘Waxahachie High School class of 2021 graduation speeches’ in The Waxahachie Sun, May 31, 2021) America’s educational opportunities are far from the norm in our world, even before COVID’s caused over 1.6 billion students to be out of school. Thankfully, the Global Partnership for Education is working with countries to put millions of students back in school. With America’s inspirational leadership, this effort by the GPE will empower countries to plan quality education systems, investing in their children and eventually take over all the costs. The only international fund of its kind, the GPE has a five-year program to support learning of 175 million more children lower income countries. We can help by asking our representatives and senators to support a pledge of $1 billion over the next five years. Our calls (202-224-3121) and letters to those who represent us can help put millions of kids in school around the world, bringing them and their families’ new hope.
CollegesHerald-Times

State initiative will pay students to get ready for college

Indiana’s high school seniors may be preparing to graduate, but not all of them will finish school ready for the next step. Thousands of Hoosier high school seniors will graduate without hitting college- or career-ready benchmarks in English and math. But, thanks to an influx of federal relief aid aimed at helping schools offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning, they may have a chance to catchup this summer.
CollegesTribTown.com

Summer program to help students prep for college

Hoosier high school graduates who may not be ready for college now have a new option to help them prepare over the summer through Indiana’s Bridging the Gap initiative. The Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Ivy Tech Community College announced the initiative to help prepare 2021 high school graduates for success in college.
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

MSUM professor becomes Fulbright Scholar

MOORHEAD — Minnesota State University Moorhead announced that Dr. Nandita Bezbaruah, an Associate Professor of Social Work, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award for the 2021-2022 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Bezbaruah is one of over 800 U.S. citizens...
Collegesgoodwin.edu

I Want to Go Back to School: Where Do I Start?

So, you want to go back to school. You are not alone! According to U.S. News, the number of adult college students is on the rise. In fact, for the 2019-2020 academic year, these schools reported the highest percentage (yet) of undergraduate students over age 25. At Goodwin University, almost 70 percent of our student body is over age 25, too. Going back to school is not uncommon, nor impossible, for adults today.
Relationshipsnewslanes.com

They Rage-Quit the School System—and They're Not Going Back

Families shared a number of forces that drove them away from public and private schools. Some were exhausted by the glitchy mayhem of remote learning. Other BFHES families pulled their children from schools after they overheard how teachers spoke to their children, admonishing students who didn’t maintain eye contact or keep cameras on.
Educationhhsbanner.com

Harriton Teachers’ Take on the End of the School Year

This has been a very interesting school year due to the COVID pandemic, changing schedules, and entirely different ways of teaching through Zoom and other streaming services. At the end of these unusual months, I interviewed 8 Harriton teachers to get their take on the end of the school year, and their reflections looking back on the past months of change and new experiences, especially compared to years past.
Charlotte, NCcpcc.edu

Digital student success rollout underway at Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont is partnering with Aviso to provide students, faculty, and staff with a new digital tool to maximize student success and increase retention. It will be our centralized hub to keep students better connected with their success team (navigator and/or academic advisor) and other college resources. Aviso allows all...
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Colleges & Universities with the Best Financial Aid

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. I grew up poor in Mississippi and was an ok student who blossomed late academically, so a full-ride scholarship was not in the cards for me. Luckily, many colleges and universities in my area offered financial aid packages that included scholarships, grants, and other forms of financial assistance that students do not need to repay. These packages allowed me to receive an education and pursue a successful career without accruing large loan debt amounts.
Public Healthlibreinfo.world

School Disrupted: The Impact Of COVID-19 On K-12 Education

Last week, Tyton Partners released a groundbreaking report — the first of three based on a nationwide longitudinal study titled “School Disrupted: The Impact of COVID-19 on Parent Agency and the K-12 Ecosystem.”. The study digs deep into the public and private school enrollment declines reported around the country over...
Collegeshccommunityjournal.com

SU to resume ‘normal operations’ in the Fall

With increased opportunities for vaccination for the general public and with continued declining COVID-19 cases, Schreiner University officials announced that the University has returned to normal operations and became accessible to the public on June 1, 2021. “We think in-person learning is important and because we had great success bringing...