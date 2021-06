Nobody embraces or welcomes bad experiences. But here’s an odd thing about bad experiences: sometimes they produce sweet fruit. That’s what Richland residents Clay Lewis and Larry Kessie discovered, years after they were in fifth grade together, and one of them was wrongfully accused of misappropriating a pencil. Through efforts to punish the alleged miscreant, their teacher unfortunately exacerbated a deplorable situation into a traumatic one, the results of which stayed with both men well into their adulthood.