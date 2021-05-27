Mayor Horrigan Pays Tribute to Councilman Rich Swirsky Featured
Citizens of Akron woke up Thursday morning to some sad news, as long-time Ward 1 councilman Rich Swirsky lost his battle with leukemia. He was 68 years old. Akron mayor Dan Horrigan joined the Ray Horner Morning Show for his usual Thursday radio visit, and he said Rich was a "true champion" in the city. He says Swirsky was very passionate about his duties in his ward, and that a city like Akron needs more people in public service who shared his passion.wakr.net