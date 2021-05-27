Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide 'like' counts

You know those ads that pop up when you’re surfing the web. It works on algorithms designed ultimately to sell you something. Instagram users are quite puzzled over an particular image that has popped up on their page. It causes them to look twice, staying on the image a little longer that usual causing the rhythms to be labelled as dwelling time. Which then led another ad engine to eventually think it was a popular product. So if you were to see this you might ask if you just shopped for toilet paper or something? Well so did everyone else who saw it, including celebrity Kristin Bell who screenshotted and shared it. It’s s known as the pile of poo, but if you look closer, it’s actually Irish firewood that originated from Wayfair.