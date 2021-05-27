Cancel
Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide 'like' counts

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you post a photo to social media and you don’t know how many people liked it, did you really post it?. Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. People on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

