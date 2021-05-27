Cancel
Huntington, NY

It's kitten season! Get your cat and cappuccino today

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal rescues across Long Island are bursting at the seams with cats up for adoption. Among the many places doing their part is Catpurrccinos in Huntington. Up front, you can get caffeinated, and in back you can play with cats!. With their "feral to family" rescue mission, the downtown spot...

