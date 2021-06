The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches around. It's 20% faster than the Apple Watch Series 5 and has a robust set of features. Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $329. Usually, you'd expect to pay $399 for this wearable, so that's $70 off its normal price. It's the second-biggest discount we've ever seen for this model. In terms of Apple deals, this is one of the best you can get right now.