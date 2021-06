Tesla's long-running battle with pro-dealership laws is about to create an awkward situation in Texas. The Drive and The Verge report that Texas' legislature is winding down its session on May 31st without advancing a bill that lets Tesla sell directly to customers. In other words, the EV maker will likely have to ship cars from its upcoming Austin-area Gigafactory out of state before it can sell them to Texans — more than a little problematic when Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the factory plans last July.