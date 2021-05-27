Sony will start bringing ‘some iconic PlayStation IP’ to mobile this financial year

Rust, developed by Facepunch Studio, originally released into Early Access on the PC via Steam in 2013 and officially launched in 2018. Since then, the game has sold almost five million copies, still has consistent updates and the studio has even launched a Companion App for the players to coordinate with their team, receive alerts in case of a raid, set traps and more. Suffice to say, Rust has grown into a highly sought after video game and has done well on PC, with an almost cult-like fanbase. With the success of Rust on PC, it was only a matter of time before it was ported over to the consoles. Developer and publisher Double Eleven have officially released the console version of Rust for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it marks the first time that the survival game is available on any platform besides PC.