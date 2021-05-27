Cancel
Sony will start bringing ‘some iconic PlayStation IP’ to mobile this financial year

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) boss Jim Ryan has elaborated on the company’s plans to launch its major franchises on non-console platforms. Speaking during a Q&A session as part of Sony’s investor relations day on Thursday, SIE’s president and CEO said the company intends to bring some of its “iconic IP” to mobile during its current business year ending in March 2022 (FY21), following its “very successful” first steps into the PC market.

