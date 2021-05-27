Cancel
Blackstone’s ClearGen providing $500M for GreenStruxure renewable microgrid development in U.S.

By Clarion Energy Content Directors
power-grid.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint venture across the energy and private equity investment fronts is partnering to bring scale to renewable resource microgrids for commercial and industrial customers across the United States. GreenStruxure is partnering with ClearGen to develop and operate as many as 120 microgrids nationwide. GreenStruxure is a joint venture with...

www.power-grid.com
