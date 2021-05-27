Blackstone’s ClearGen providing $500M for GreenStruxure renewable microgrid development in U.S.

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today released a research report to foster an understanding of how digitised and smart applications will be powered in the future. The report titled Digital Economy and Climate Impact predicts IT-sector related electricity demand is expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2030. Yet, as the electricity system decarbonizes, emissions would not increase by more than 26% by that time. To help mitigate this rise in emissions, the Schneider Electric™ Sustainability Research Institute recommends continued efforts in achieving efficiencies on the IT and energy sides at both the component and system levels. Released at an exclusive media event presented virtually from Schneider Electric's Boston Hub, the report highlights how the rise of edge computing requires a specific focus as these systems are expected to be less efficient than hyperscale data centres from a PUE standpoint.