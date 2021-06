A 17-year-old boy, one of five people wounded in a hail of bullets behind a Bronx McDonald’s, has died, police said Sunday. Armanis Valdez was struck in the chest when someone opened fire at Claremont Park behind a McDonald’s on Webster Ave. in Claremont about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed him to BronxCare Health System, the former Bronx Lebanon Hospital, but he could not be ...