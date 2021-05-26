Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Aransas, TX

Public Notice

By Name
portasouthjetty.com
 12 days ago

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Michie’s Self-Storage at 723 West Avenue A, Port Aransas, TX 78373 on Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 9:00am. A cleaning deposit of $50.00 is required of winners. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale, or deny any bid. Unit items sold for CASH ONLY to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following Tenants: Amy Hawes, Clifford Martin, Carrie MacClean, Terry Woolard and Tim Opre. Units contain clothing, furniture, tools, construction materials, household and outdoor items.

www.portasouthjetty.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Port Aransas, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#Public Property#Public Spaces#Construction Materials#Sale#Unit Items#Highest Bidder#Cleaning#Reserves#Units#Clothing#Time#West Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Shopping
Related
Port Aransas, TXportasouthjetty.com

Power outages could take place today in Port Aransas

Weather permitting, AEP Texas will make improvements to its power system in the Port Aransas area today (Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19, according to a news release issued by the electric utility. Ten to 12 crews will be in the area, replacing insulators on 69 utility poles. In...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Daily Update on COVID-19 Activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is tracking and updating COVID-19 data daily. Information regarding COVID-19 cases is provided on www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and new case data will be posted at 4:30 p.m. daily. The following is the COVID-19 activity update for Friday, May 14,...
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Health District Opens Second Location for Pfizer Vaccine Recipients Ages 12 to 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – With the expanded age limit of the Pfizer vaccine the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District anticipates a large crowd at the La Palmera Mall vaccine site (former Charming Charlie store). Due to the expected demand, the Health District will open a second location at the Greenwood Senior Center located on 4040 Greenwood Drive.