Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Michie’s Self-Storage at 723 West Avenue A, Port Aransas, TX 78373 on Saturday, June 5, 2021 @ 9:00am. A cleaning deposit of $50.00 is required of winners. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale, or deny any bid. Unit items sold for CASH ONLY to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following Tenants: Amy Hawes, Clifford Martin, Carrie MacClean, Terry Woolard and Tim Opre. Units contain clothing, furniture, tools, construction materials, household and outdoor items.